.Coco l'asticot.
profile
Red Dead Redemption 2
21
Likes
Likers
name : Red Dead Redemption 2
platform : PC
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
kurosama
126
Likes
Likers
kurosama
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 855
visites since opening : 942838
kurosama > blog
Test : Red Dead Redemption 2 Pc
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/02/2019 at 01:38 AM by kurosama
    comments (2)
    aym posted the 11/02/2019 at 01:56 AM
    J'ai pas regardé mais avec l'apport graphique du PC c'est au moins 25/20 maintenant?
    kurosama posted the 11/02/2019 at 02:03 AM
    aym en tout cas visiblement ça déboite sur Pc.Mais qui en doutait.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre