Death Stranding
name : Death Stranding
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non (même si online)
european release date : 11/08/2019
all
Death Stranding : Première note




Le premier test de Death Stranding vient d’être leaké sur le web,
c'est un magazine finlandais qui lui attribue la note de 9/10.





Rappelons que l'embargo sur les tests sera levé demain à 08h01.




Reddit - https://pelaaja.fi/arvostelut
    tags : a hideo kojima carnage
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:11 PM by leonr4
    comments (26)
    icebergbrulant posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:14 PM
    Le déferlement dans quelques heures
    jenicris posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:17 PM
    J'espère ne pas être déçu.
    leonr4 posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:18 PM
    Ce même magazine a donné :

    10/10 à God of War
    10/10 à Red Dead Redemption II
    8/10 à Sekiro Shadows Die Twice
    ootaniisensei posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:19 PM
    jenicris Autant niveau histoire je m'en fais pas, c'est Kojima, autant niveau gameplay ... C'est ... Compliqué de ce que j'ai vu jusqu'à aujourd'hui
    walterwhite posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:22 PM
    Chez IGN ils sont nerveux, ça sent la note maximale.

    Putain vivement le 8, et demain matin dans une moindre mesure.
    kurosama posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:22 PM
    Le jeu est surement top,vous avez deja vu un jeu Kojima se taper une sale note?
    ryoporterbridges posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:23 PM
    walterwhite j’ai vu que Gamespot était plutôt médisant, ça dit quoi IGN?
    goldmen33 posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:25 PM
    Allez le GOTY et on en parle plus!
    icebergbrulant posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:25 PM
    kurosama oui, il y a 3 ans, on a déjà vu Kojima se faire très mal noté par Konami
    leonr4 posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:25 PM
    kurosama On n'est jamais sûr de rien
    negan posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:26 PM
    Sachant qu'il faut enlevé des points du fanatisme Kojima c'est 7 quoi
    goldmen33 posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:26 PM
    ootaniisensei on va juste rappeler qu'il a fait le meilleur gameplay TPS de la gen hein!
    ootaniisensei posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:29 PM
    goldmen33 Sauf que pour MGS V ont savais à quoi s'attendre et ont a pas vu un SDF livré des pizza pour sa grognasse pendant 2 ans
    icebergbrulant posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:29 PM
    Quelqu'un vient de s'infiltrer sur l'article et craint que Death Stranding fasse + que Gears Of War 5
    goldmen33 posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:33 PM
    ootaniisensei qu'est que t'as contre les grognasse?! tant que la soupe est chaude tout va bien!

    Je suis sûr qu'il sera bon!
    walterwhite posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:36 PM
    ryoporterbridges « the video review we're putting up for Death Stranding tonight is one of the best IGN has ever made»

    Ça sent bon, très bon
    barberousse posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:37 PM
    Quand je pense que j'y jouerai pas avant d'avoir la PS5 et que j'aurai le temps de me faire spoiler dans tous les sens d'ici là...(mais bon je le paierai 15€)
    venomsnake posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:37 PM
    ryoporterbridges posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:38 PM
    walterwhite wahou t’as un lien ?
    ootaniisensei posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:39 PM
    goldmen33
    Il le sera
    leonr4 posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:40 PM
    ryoporterbridges https://twitter.com/DanStapleton/status/1190017768550068224?s=20 après soit c'est le chef d'oeuvre tant attendu soit c'est la douche froide concernant IGN.
    lion93 posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:42 PM
    negan l'effet RDR2 24/20
    ryoporterbridges posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:43 PM
    leonr4 ok merci, à voir, sa phrase pourrait dire le contraire
    xslayer750 posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:47 PM
    negan Ou peut être que c'est juste un très bon jeu
    walterwhite posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:56 PM
    ryoporterbridges mets toi à table
    goldmen33 posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:58 PM
    ryoporterbridges va y balance!
