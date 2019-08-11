accueil
Death Stranding
name :
Death Stranding
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Kojima Productions
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
non (même si online)
european release date :
11/08/2019
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
all
Digital Foundry/NX Gamer/VG Tech
Death Stranding : Première note
Le premier test de
Death Stranding
vient d’être leaké sur le web,
c'est un magazine finlandais qui lui attribue la note de 9/10.
Rappelons que l'embargo sur les tests sera levé demain à 08h01.
Reddit
-
https://pelaaja.fi/arvostelut
tags :
a hideo kojima carnage
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:11 PM by
leonr4
comments (
26
)
icebergbrulant
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:14 PM
Le déferlement dans quelques heures
jenicris
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:17 PM
J'espère ne pas être déçu.
leonr4
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:18 PM
Ce même magazine a donné :
10/10 à God of War
10/10 à Red Dead Redemption II
8/10 à Sekiro Shadows Die Twice
ootaniisensei
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:19 PM
jenicris
Autant niveau histoire je m'en fais pas, c'est Kojima, autant niveau gameplay ... C'est ... Compliqué de ce que j'ai vu jusqu'à aujourd'hui
walterwhite
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:22 PM
Chez IGN ils sont nerveux, ça sent la note maximale.
Putain vivement le 8, et demain matin dans une moindre mesure.
kurosama
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:22 PM
Le jeu est surement top,vous avez deja vu un jeu Kojima se taper une sale note?
ryoporterbridges
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:23 PM
walterwhite
j’ai vu que Gamespot était plutôt médisant, ça dit quoi IGN?
goldmen33
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:25 PM
Allez le GOTY et on en parle plus!
icebergbrulant
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:25 PM
kurosama
oui, il y a 3 ans, on a déjà vu Kojima se faire très mal noté par Konami
leonr4
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:25 PM
kurosama
On n'est jamais sûr de rien
negan
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:26 PM
Sachant qu'il faut enlevé des points du fanatisme Kojima c'est 7 quoi
goldmen33
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:26 PM
ootaniisensei
on va juste rappeler qu'il a fait le meilleur gameplay TPS de la gen hein!
ootaniisensei
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:29 PM
goldmen33
Sauf que pour MGS V ont savais à quoi s'attendre et ont a pas vu un SDF livré des pizza pour sa grognasse pendant 2 ans
icebergbrulant
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:29 PM
Quelqu'un vient de s'infiltrer sur l'article et craint que Death Stranding fasse + que Gears Of War 5
goldmen33
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:33 PM
ootaniisensei
qu'est que t'as contre les grognasse?!
tant que la soupe est chaude tout va bien!
Je suis sûr qu'il sera bon!
walterwhite
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:36 PM
ryoporterbridges
« the video review we're putting up for Death Stranding tonight is one of the best IGN has ever made»
Ça sent bon, très bon
barberousse
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:37 PM
Quand je pense que j'y jouerai pas avant d'avoir la PS5 et que j'aurai le temps de me faire spoiler dans tous les sens d'ici là...(mais bon je le paierai 15€)
venomsnake
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:37 PM
ryoporterbridges
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:38 PM
walterwhite
wahou t’as un lien ?
ootaniisensei
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:39 PM
goldmen33
Il le sera
leonr4
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:40 PM
ryoporterbridges
https://twitter.com/DanStapleton/status/1190017768550068224?s=20
après soit c'est le chef d'oeuvre tant attendu soit c'est la douche froide concernant IGN.
lion93
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:42 PM
negan
l'effet RDR2 24/20
ryoporterbridges
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:43 PM
leonr4
ok merci, à voir, sa phrase pourrait dire le contraire
xslayer750
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:47 PM
negan
Ou peut être que c'est juste un très bon jeu
walterwhite
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:56 PM
ryoporterbridges
mets toi à table
goldmen33
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:58 PM
ryoporterbridges
va y balance!
