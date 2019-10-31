Nintendo

NB: Super Mario 64 N64 11.9 + DS 11.06 = 22.96m

New Super Mario Bros NS = 4.10 (diff 26.2m avec le 3e du podium)

Version NS bientot disponible. Pas encore de comparatif

Let's Go Pikachu & Evoli NS 11.3

Pokemon Sword & Shield NS - Bientot disponible

DK Country Returns Tropical Freeze NS 2.30 (diff -2.85 vs 3e place) (4.00 toutes versions)

Animal Crossing NS bientot disponible

Yoshi Crafted World NS 1.1 (diff -1.8m)

Metroid Prime 4 NS bientot disponible

Luigi's Mansion 3 NS bientot disponible

Super Mario Galaxy Wii 12.8Super Mario 3D Land 3DS 12.6Super Mario Bros NES 40.24 (47.5m tt versions)New Super Mario Bros NDS 30.8New Super Mario Bros Wii 30.3Mario Kart Wii Wii 37.2Mario Kart DS NDS 23.6Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NS 19.0 (diff -4.6m & -18.2m)(NB: 27.5m avec la version WiiU)Mario Party DS NDS 9.0Mario Party 8 Wii 8.3Super Mario Party NS 7.6 (diff -0.7m & -1.4m)Mario & Luigi Bowser Inside Story Nds 3.8Super Paper Mario Wii 3.8Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle NS 3.0 (diff -0.8m)Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games WiiDS 13.1Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Winter Games WiiDS 8.0Mario & Sonic at the London 2012 Olympic Games Wii3DS 5.0Red & Green & Blue + Yellow GB 46.01Gold & Silver + Crystal GB 29.85Diamond & Pearl + Platinum NDS 25.09(15.2 toutes versions)Ocarina of Time N64 7.6 (13.25 toutes versions)Twilight Princess Wii 7.15 (10.0 toutes versions)DK Country SNES 9.30 (13.41 toutes versions)DK Country Returns Wii 6.50 (8.50 toutes versions)DK Country 2 Diddy's Kong Quest SNES 5.15 (6.35 toutes versions)Super Smash Bros. Brawl Wii 13.3Super Smash Bros for 3DS 9.6 (15.0 toutes versions)Dream Land GB 5.1Super Star Ultra - NDS 3.0Kirby Star Allies NS 2.6 (diff -0.4m & -2.5m)* chiffres non updatésAnimal Crossing New Leaf 3DS 12.4Animal Crossing Wild World NDS 11.8Animal Crossing City Folk Wii 4.4SMW 2 Yoshi Island SNES 4.2 (7.1 toutes versions)Yoshi Island DS NDS 3.3Yoshi Story N64 2.9Metroid Prime GC 2.9m (3.6m toutes versions)Metroid Prime 3 Corruption Wii 1.8m (2.5m toutes versions)Metroid Prime 2 Echoes GC 1.3m (2.0m toutes versions)Awakening 3DS 3.0The three houses NS 2.3 (diff -0.7m)Fates 3DS 1.9Splatoon WiiU 4.9Luigi's Mansion Dark Moon 3DS 5.8Luigi's Mansion NGC 3.5Xenoblade Chronicles Wii 0.9 (1.5m toutes versions, Version NS bientot disponible)Xenoblade Chronicles X WiiU 0.9