PS4 102.80 - - X1 46.90 - - NS 41.67 - - 3DS 75.45
all
Licences Nintendo : comparatifs Switch vs old gen
Nintendo
TOP 3 par licence

MARIO


MARIO PLATEFORME en 3D
Super Mario Odyssey NS 15.4 (diff +2.4m)
Super Mario Galaxy Wii 12.8
Super Mario 3D Land 3DS 12.6
NB: Super Mario 64 N64 11.9 + DS 11.06 = 22.96m

MARIO PLATEFORME en 2D
Super Mario Bros NES 40.24 (47.5m tt versions)
New Super Mario Bros NDS 30.8
New Super Mario Bros Wii 30.3
New Super Mario Bros NS = 4.10 (diff 26.2m avec le 3e du podium)

MARIO KART
Mario Kart Wii Wii 37.2
Mario Kart DS NDS 23.6
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NS 19.0 (diff -4.6m & -18.2m)
(NB: 27.5m avec la version WiiU)

MARIO PARTY

Mario Party DS NDS 9.0
Mario Party 8 Wii 8.3
Super Mario Party NS 7.6 (diff -0.7m & -1.4m)

MARIO RPG
Mario & Luigi Bowser Inside Story Nds 3.8
Super Paper Mario Wii 3.8
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle NS 3.0 (diff -0.8m)

MARIO SPORTS
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games WiiDS 13.1
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Winter Games WiiDS 8.0
Mario & Sonic at the London 2012 Olympic Games Wii3DS 5.0
Version NS bientot disponible. Pas encore de comparatif

POKEMON

Red & Green & Blue + Yellow GB 46.01
Gold & Silver + Crystal GB 29.85
Diamond & Pearl + Platinum NDS 25.09
Let's Go Pikachu & Evoli NS 11.3
Pokemon Sword & Shield NS - Bientot disponible

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA

Breath of the Wild NS 14.5 (diff +6.9m) (15.2 toutes versions)
Ocarina of Time N64 7.6 (13.25 toutes versions)
Twilight Princess Wii 7.15 (10.0 toutes versions)

DONKEY KONG

DK Country SNES 9.30 (13.41 toutes versions)
DK Country Returns Wii 6.50 (8.50 toutes versions)
DK Country 2 Diddy's Kong Quest SNES 5.15 (6.35 toutes versions)
DK Country Returns Tropical Freeze NS 2.30 (diff -2.85 vs 3e place) (4.00 toutes versions)

SUPER SMASH BROS

Super Smash Bros Ultimate NS 15.7 (diff +2.4m)
Super Smash Bros. Brawl Wii 13.3
Super Smash Bros for 3DS 9.6 (15.0 toutes versions)

KIRBY PLATEFORME

Dream Land GB 5.1
Super Star Ultra - NDS 3.0
Kirby Star Allies NS 2.6 (diff -0.4m & -2.5m)* chiffres non updatés

ANIMAL CROSSING

Animal Crossing New Leaf 3DS 12.4
Animal Crossing Wild World NDS 11.8
Animal Crossing City Folk Wii 4.4
Animal Crossing NS bientot disponible

YOSHI PLATEFORME

SMW 2 Yoshi Island SNES 4.2 (7.1 toutes versions)
Yoshi Island DS NDS 3.3
Yoshi Story N64 2.9
Yoshi Crafted World NS 1.1 (diff -1.8m)

METROID PRIME

Metroid Prime GC 2.9m (3.6m toutes versions)
Metroid Prime 3 Corruption Wii 1.8m (2.5m toutes versions)
Metroid Prime 2 Echoes GC 1.3m (2.0m toutes versions)
Metroid Prime 4 NS bientot disponible

FIRE EMBLEM

Awakening 3DS 3.0
The three houses NS 2.3 (diff -0.7m)
Fates 3DS 1.9

SPLATOON

Splatoon 2 NS 9.3 (diff +4.4m)
Splatoon WiiU 4.9

LUIGI'S MANSION

Luigi's Mansion Dark Moon 3DS 5.8
Luigi's Mansion NGC 3.5
Luigi's Mansion 3 NS bientot disponible

XENOBLADE

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 NS 1.73 (+0.2 Norna) (diff +0.83m)
Xenoblade Chronicles Wii 0.9 (1.5m toutes versions, Version NS bientot disponible)
Xenoblade Chronicles X WiiU 0.9
    posted the 10/31/2019 at 07:34 PM by darkshao
    comments (3)
    coco98bis posted the 10/31/2019 at 07:42 PM
    Mario X Lapins Crétins a fait 3 millions de ventes ?
    gunstarred posted the 10/31/2019 at 08:03 PM
    coco98bis Dommage qu'il n'y ait pas plus de partenariat. Mais après faut trouver 2 licence qui peuvent ce marier.
    yukilin posted the 10/31/2019 at 08:04 PM
    C'est moins bien qu'avant globalement, les chiffres à part zelda et smash bros surtout. Curieux de voir pour Luigi Mansion 3 et ce futur Pokémon.
