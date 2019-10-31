TOP 3 par licence
MARIO
MARIO PLATEFORME en 3D
Super Mario Odyssey NS 15.4 (diff +2.4m)
Super Mario Galaxy Wii 12.8
Super Mario 3D Land 3DS 12.6
NB: Super Mario 64 N64 11.9 + DS 11.06 = 22.96m
MARIO PLATEFORME en 2D
Super Mario Bros NES 40.24 (47.5m tt versions)
New Super Mario Bros NDS 30.8
New Super Mario Bros Wii 30.3
New Super Mario Bros NS = 4.10 (diff 26.2m avec le 3e du podium)
MARIO KART
Mario Kart Wii Wii 37.2
Mario Kart DS NDS 23.6
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NS 19.0 (diff -4.6m & -18.2m)
(NB: 27.5m avec la version WiiU)
MARIO PARTY
Mario Party DS NDS 9.0
Mario Party 8 Wii 8.3
Super Mario Party NS 7.6 (diff -0.7m & -1.4m)
MARIO RPG
Mario & Luigi Bowser Inside Story Nds 3.8
Super Paper Mario Wii 3.8
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle NS 3.0 (diff -0.8m)
MARIO SPORTS
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games WiiDS 13.1
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Winter Games WiiDS 8.0
Mario & Sonic at the London 2012 Olympic Games Wii3DS 5.0
Version NS bientot disponible. Pas encore de comparatif
POKEMON
Red & Green & Blue + Yellow GB 46.01
Gold & Silver + Crystal GB 29.85
Diamond & Pearl + Platinum NDS 25.09
Let's Go Pikachu & Evoli NS 11.3
Pokemon Sword & Shield NS - Bientot disponible
THE LEGEND OF ZELDA
Breath of the Wild NS 14.5 (diff +6.9m)
(15.2 toutes versions)
Ocarina of Time N64 7.6 (13.25 toutes versions)
Twilight Princess Wii 7.15 (10.0 toutes versions)
DONKEY KONG
DK Country SNES 9.30 (13.41 toutes versions)
DK Country Returns Wii 6.50 (8.50 toutes versions)
DK Country 2 Diddy's Kong Quest SNES 5.15 (6.35 toutes versions)
DK Country Returns Tropical Freeze NS 2.30 (diff -2.85 vs 3e place) (4.00 toutes versions)
SUPER SMASH BROS
Super Smash Bros Ultimate NS 15.7 (diff +2.4m)
Super Smash Bros. Brawl Wii 13.3
Super Smash Bros for 3DS 9.6 (15.0 toutes versions)
KIRBY PLATEFORME
Dream Land GB 5.1
Super Star Ultra - NDS 3.0
Kirby Star Allies NS 2.6 (diff -0.4m & -2.5m)* chiffres non updatés
ANIMAL CROSSING
Animal Crossing New Leaf 3DS 12.4
Animal Crossing Wild World NDS 11.8
Animal Crossing City Folk Wii 4.4
Animal Crossing NS bientot disponible
YOSHI PLATEFORME
SMW 2 Yoshi Island SNES 4.2 (7.1 toutes versions)
Yoshi Island DS NDS 3.3
Yoshi Story N64 2.9
Yoshi Crafted World NS 1.1 (diff -1.8m)
METROID PRIME
Metroid Prime GC 2.9m (3.6m toutes versions)
Metroid Prime 3 Corruption Wii 1.8m (2.5m toutes versions)
Metroid Prime 2 Echoes GC 1.3m (2.0m toutes versions)
Metroid Prime 4 NS bientot disponible
FIRE EMBLEM
Awakening 3DS 3.0
The three houses NS 2.3 (diff -0.7m)
Fates 3DS 1.9
SPLATOON
Splatoon 2 NS 9.3 (diff +4.4m)
Splatoon WiiU 4.9
LUIGI'S MANSION
Luigi's Mansion Dark Moon 3DS 5.8
Luigi's Mansion NGC 3.5
Luigi's Mansion 3 NS bientot disponible
XENOBLADE
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 NS 1.73 (+0.2 Norna) (diff +0.83m)
Xenoblade Chronicles Wii 0.9 (1.5m toutes versions, Version NS bientot disponible)
Xenoblade Chronicles X WiiU 0.9