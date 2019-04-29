profile
Persona 5 Royal
7
Likes
Likers
name : Persona 5 Royal
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Atlus
developer : Atlus
genre : RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
sora78
77
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 774
visites since opening : 1183247
sora78 > blog
all
[PS4] Persona 5 The Royal ~ Écoutez "I Believe" ♫♪
Exclusivités Playstation

L'Original Soundtrack de ce jeu est juste incroyable. Enjoy !



Le jeu vient de sortir au Japon. Rendez-vous au printemps 2020 sur PS4 en occident !





/ - 0
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/31/2019 at 05:46 PM by sora78
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre