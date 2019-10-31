ROCKSTAR GAMES ®
name : Red Dead Redemption 2
platform : PC
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Red Dead Redemption II PC : Trailer de lancement
Rockstar Games - https://www.rockstargames.com/
    posted the 10/31/2019 at 02:31 PM by leonr4
    comments (6)
    ravyxxs posted the 10/31/2019 at 02:37 PM
    Aaaah la maniabilité va être tellement mieux,et cette précision à la souris
    apollokami posted the 10/31/2019 at 02:38 PM
    Toujours pas de date pour Steam, les vilains
    leonr4 posted the 10/31/2019 at 02:39 PM
    apollokami Ça parle de début décembre sans plus de précision.
    octobar posted the 10/31/2019 at 02:40 PM
    apollokami ouais et ça commence à devenir saoulant cette priorité donné à l'Epic Game Store. J'ai tellement pas envie d'aller dessus......
    foxstep posted the 10/31/2019 at 02:56 PM
    Ah ouais le spoil violent n’empêche
    octobar posted the 10/31/2019 at 02:57 PM
    foxstep ouais j'avoue... -__- les cons
