ROCKSTAR GAMES ®
name :
Red Dead Redemption 2
platform :
PC
editor :
Take Two Interactive
developer :
Rockstar Games
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
leonr4
leonr4
blog
Digital Foundry/NX Gamer/VG Tech
Red Dead Redemption II PC : Trailer de lancement
Rockstar Games
-
https://www.rockstargames.com/
tags :
posted the 10/31/2019 at 02:31 PM by
leonr4
comments (
6
)
ravyxxs
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 02:37 PM
Aaaah la maniabilité va être tellement mieux,et cette précision à la souris
apollokami
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 02:38 PM
Toujours pas de date pour Steam, les vilains
leonr4
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 02:39 PM
apollokami
Ça parle de début décembre sans plus de précision.
octobar
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 02:40 PM
apollokami
ouais et ça commence à devenir saoulant cette priorité donné à l'Epic Game Store. J'ai tellement pas envie d'aller dessus......
foxstep
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 02:56 PM
Ah ouais le spoil violent n’empêche
octobar
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 02:57 PM
foxstep
ouais j'avoue... -__- les cons
