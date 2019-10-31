accueil
57
Les "Ghost" de FF7 Remake en image pour Halloween
https://mobile.twitter.com/finalfantasyvii/status/1189844463662665728
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:00 AM by
jenicris
comments (
10
)
malroth
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:04 AM
bien reproduit
playstation2008
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:18 AM
C'était mieux avant
(humour)
gat
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:18 AM
Cet aliasing de folie.
asakk
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:47 AM
Ils était ou dans le jeux d'origine?? Je me souviens plus d'eux
kamuikun
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:49 AM
asakk
: Cimetière des trains je crois.
jenicris
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:50 AM
kamuikun
asakk
cimetière des trains en effet.
asakk
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 11:53 AM
kamuikun
Merci et je confirme j'ai vérifier l'info sur le wiki d'FF7
Alala vivement le jeu
icebergbrulant
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 12:14 PM
Les fantômes ont de la gueule, pas comme ceux de Nintendo !
http://images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com/f/4b95f182-386b-4c4f-8b47-11d888682f11/d25lpkj-b632e686-4eb9-4215-b0c5-c3f97c484e8c.jpg/v1/fill/w_600,h_800,q_75,strp/king_boo_by_angstyguy_d25lpkj-fullview.jpg?token=eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJzdWIiOiJ1cm46YXBwOjdlMGQxODg5ODIyNjQzNzNhNWYwZDQxNWVhMGQyNmUwIiwiaXNzIjoidXJuOmFwcDo3ZTBkMTg4OTgyMjY0MzczYTVmMGQ0MTVlYTBkMjZlMCIsIm9iaiI6W1t7ImhlaWdodCI6Ijw9ODAwIiwicGF0aCI6IlwvZlwvNGI5NWYxODItMzg2Yi00YzRmLThiNDctMTFkODg4NjgyZjExXC9kMjVscGtqLWI2MzJlNjg2LTRlYjktNDIxNS1iMGM1LWMzZjk3YzQ4NGU4Yy5qcGciLCJ3aWR0aCI6Ijw9NjAwIn1dXSwiYXVkIjpbInVybjpzZXJ2aWNlOmltYWdlLm9wZXJhdGlvbnMiXX0.q6db3KTZn_AV95euEPl-v4IDmnoKK6j4jArrRpOZNow
nospeudo
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 12:21 PM
Pas mal
jenicris
posted
the 10/31/2019 at 12:31 PM
icebergbrulant
