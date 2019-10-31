profile
Les "Ghost" de FF7 Remake en image pour Halloween




https://mobile.twitter.com/finalfantasyvii/status/1189844463662665728
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:00 AM by jenicris
    comments (10)
    malroth posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:04 AM
    bien reproduit
    playstation2008 posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:18 AM
    C'était mieux avant (humour)
    gat posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:18 AM
    Cet aliasing de folie.
    asakk posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:47 AM
    Ils était ou dans le jeux d'origine?? Je me souviens plus d'eux
    kamuikun posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:49 AM
    asakk: Cimetière des trains je crois.
    jenicris posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:50 AM
    kamuikun asakk cimetière des trains en effet.
    asakk posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:53 AM
    kamuikun Merci et je confirme j'ai vérifier l'info sur le wiki d'FF7
    Alala vivement le jeu
    icebergbrulant posted the 10/31/2019 at 12:14 PM
    Les fantômes ont de la gueule, pas comme ceux de Nintendo !

    http://images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com/f/4b95f182-386b-4c4f-8b47-11d888682f11/d25lpkj-b632e686-4eb9-4215-b0c5-c3f97c484e8c.jpg/v1/fill/w_600,h_800,q_75,strp/king_boo_by_angstyguy_d25lpkj-fullview.jpg?token=eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJzdWIiOiJ1cm46YXBwOjdlMGQxODg5ODIyNjQzNzNhNWYwZDQxNWVhMGQyNmUwIiwiaXNzIjoidXJuOmFwcDo3ZTBkMTg4OTgyMjY0MzczYTVmMGQ0MTVlYTBkMjZlMCIsIm9iaiI6W1t7ImhlaWdodCI6Ijw9ODAwIiwicGF0aCI6IlwvZlwvNGI5NWYxODItMzg2Yi00YzRmLThiNDctMTFkODg4NjgyZjExXC9kMjVscGtqLWI2MzJlNjg2LTRlYjktNDIxNS1iMGM1LWMzZjk3YzQ4NGU4Yy5qcGciLCJ3aWR0aCI6Ijw9NjAwIn1dXSwiYXVkIjpbInVybjpzZXJ2aWNlOmltYWdlLm9wZXJhdGlvbnMiXX0.q6db3KTZn_AV95euEPl-v4IDmnoKK6j4jArrRpOZNow
    nospeudo posted the 10/31/2019 at 12:21 PM
    Pas mal
    jenicris posted the 10/31/2019 at 12:31 PM
    icebergbrulant
