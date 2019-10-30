accueil
amassous
Premier comparaison pour le Blu-Ray de Dragon Ball
A voir en mouvement.
EN TOUT CAS HEURESEMENT C'EST PAS SATURER POUR LES COULEURS
posted the 10/30/2019 at 04:25 PM by amassous
amassous
comments (
8
)
sentenza
posted
the 10/30/2019 at 04:28 PM
Ca sort en France ?
amassous
posted
the 10/30/2019 at 04:29 PM
sentenza
Pas d'annonce pour le moment ça va sortie en exclus mondiale en Espagne , le monde sera servis après.
spawnini
posted
the 10/30/2019 at 04:36 PM
Je vais tout prendre quand sa sortira en france
amassous
posted
the 10/30/2019 at 04:38 PM
spawnini
parliz
posted
the 10/30/2019 at 04:39 PM
J'espere plutôt une version "Kai" pour DB, l'Anime fait un peut vieillot par rapport a DBZ et y'a trop de fillers pourris aussi, mais c'est déja bien vu que DB est un peu oublié par rapport a DBZ...
amassous
posted
the 10/30/2019 at 04:41 PM
parliz
Des fans le feront après peut être.
spawnini
posted
the 10/30/2019 at 04:41 PM
amassous
j'attends une édition BR pour DB et DBZ
amassous
posted
the 10/30/2019 at 04:43 PM
spawnini
DBZ c'est découpé en 16/9 avec des OST a la rasbaille.Le mieux reste le DVD japonais.
