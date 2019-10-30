.
amassous > blog
Premier comparaison pour le Blu-Ray de Dragon Ball


A voir en mouvement.
EN TOUT CAS HEURESEMENT C'EST PAS SATURER POUR LES COULEURS
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/30/2019 at 04:25 PM by amassous
    comments (8)
    sentenza posted the 10/30/2019 at 04:28 PM
    Ca sort en France ?
    amassous posted the 10/30/2019 at 04:29 PM
    sentenza Pas d'annonce pour le moment ça va sortie en exclus mondiale en Espagne , le monde sera servis après.
    spawnini posted the 10/30/2019 at 04:36 PM
    Je vais tout prendre quand sa sortira en france
    amassous posted the 10/30/2019 at 04:38 PM
    spawnini
    parliz posted the 10/30/2019 at 04:39 PM
    J'espere plutôt une version "Kai" pour DB, l'Anime fait un peut vieillot par rapport a DBZ et y'a trop de fillers pourris aussi, mais c'est déja bien vu que DB est un peu oublié par rapport a DBZ...
    amassous posted the 10/30/2019 at 04:41 PM
    parliz Des fans le feront après peut être.
    spawnini posted the 10/30/2019 at 04:41 PM
    amassous j'attends une édition BR pour DB et DBZ
    amassous posted the 10/30/2019 at 04:43 PM
    spawnini DBZ c'est découpé en 16/9 avec des OST a la rasbaille.Le mieux reste le DVD japonais.
