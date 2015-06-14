.Coco l'asticot.
Shenmue III
76
name : Shenmue III
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : N.C
developer : Ys NET
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
other versions : PC
kurosama
126
kurosama
articles : 852
visites since opening : 939755
kurosama > blog
Shenmue 3 Demo Ps4 Pro
Je sais pas si ça a été posté,aperçu de la démo Shenmue 3 sur Ps4 Pro. ( Je trouve ça plutot propre ).

    posted the 10/30/2019 at 02:14 AM by kurosama
