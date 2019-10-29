profile
The Mandalorian s'illustre avec un nouveau Trailer
Star Wars
Disney prépare son Terrain promotionnel pour son futur service Disney+ avec un nouveau Trailer du Mandalorien ayant pour rôle titre Pedro Pascal.



Enjoy !
Chaîne youtube officiel Star Wars - https://www.youtube.com/user/starwars
    posted the 10/29/2019 at 03:33 PM by opthomas
    ravyxxs posted the 10/29/2019 at 03:42 PM
