Death stranding trailer de lancement mercredi
Trailer de lancement demain ... Avant les tests vendredi !!

Le lien ci-dessous :

https://mobile.twitter.com/KojiPro2015_EN/status/1188968880846315521?s=20
    posted the 10/29/2019 at 09:36 AM by biboys
    ryoporterbridges posted the 10/29/2019 at 09:40 AM
    Ça va envoyer du bois, risque de spoil à mon avis
    bliss02 posted the 10/29/2019 at 09:45 AM
    Faut que je sois fort
    jenicris posted the 10/29/2019 at 09:46 AM
    Je vais le regarder, comme tous les trailers de DS. Vivement qu'il sorte!!!
    biboys posted the 10/29/2019 at 09:46 AM
    Combien ne vont pas craqué, tel est la question ?
    ni2bo2 posted the 10/29/2019 at 09:49 AM
    Ça fait partie de l’expérience donc je materai moi qui hésitais au début...
    octobar posted the 10/29/2019 at 09:51 AM
    vous avez cas le regarder avec un calque par-dessus l'écran
    ryoporterbridges posted the 10/29/2019 at 09:54 AM
    A Hideo Kojima Launch Trailer
    jenicris posted the 10/29/2019 at 09:56 AM
    biboys moi je le veux day one, celui qui risque d'en pâtir c'est LM3. J'ai déjà The Outer Worlds à finir déjà. Jamais j'aurai fini les deux avant le 8.
    ducknsexe posted the 10/29/2019 at 10:12 AM
    Un trailer creux.
    jenicris posted the 10/29/2019 at 10:22 AM
    ducknsexe pourquoi tu cherches à te faire ban ?!
    ducknsexe posted the 10/29/2019 at 10:25 AM
    jenicris je part à la pêche

    J espère un bon trailer de toute façon j'ai pré-commandé le jeu.
