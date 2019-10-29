accueil
name :
Death Stranding
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Kojima Productions
genre :
action
Death stranding trailer de lancement mercredi
Trailer de lancement demain ... Avant les tests vendredi !!
Le lien ci-dessous :
https://mobile.twitter.com/KojiPro2015_EN/status/1188968880846315521?s=20
https://mobile.twitter.com/KojiPro2015_EN/status/1188968880846315521?s=20
posted the 10/29/2019 at 09:36 AM by
biboys
ryoporterbridges
posted
the 10/29/2019 at 09:40 AM
Ça va envoyer du bois, risque de spoil à mon avis
bliss02
posted
the 10/29/2019 at 09:45 AM
Faut que je sois fort
jenicris
posted
the 10/29/2019 at 09:46 AM
Je vais le regarder, comme tous les trailers de DS. Vivement qu'il sorte!!!
biboys
posted
the 10/29/2019 at 09:46 AM
Combien ne vont pas craqué, tel est la question ?
ni2bo2
posted
the 10/29/2019 at 09:49 AM
Ça fait partie de l’expérience donc je materai moi qui hésitais au début...
octobar
posted
the 10/29/2019 at 09:51 AM
vous avez cas le regarder avec un calque par-dessus l'écran
ryoporterbridges
posted
the 10/29/2019 at 09:54 AM
A Hideo Kojima Launch Trailer
jenicris
posted
the 10/29/2019 at 09:56 AM
biboys
moi je le veux day one, celui qui risque d'en pâtir c'est LM3. J'ai déjà The Outer Worlds à finir déjà. Jamais j'aurai fini les deux avant le 8.
ducknsexe
posted
the 10/29/2019 at 10:12 AM
Un trailer creux.
jenicris
posted
the 10/29/2019 at 10:22 AM
ducknsexe
pourquoi tu cherches à te faire ban ?!
ducknsexe
posted
the 10/29/2019 at 10:25 AM
jenicris
je part à la pêche
J espère un bon trailer de toute façon j'ai pré-commandé le jeu.
