[img][/img]
profile
armando
14
Likes
Likers
armando
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 151
visites since opening : 232790
armando > blog
Voilà pourquoi skynet hait l'humanité !
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/28/2019 at 06:15 PM by armando
    comments (12)
    armando posted the 10/28/2019 at 06:15 PM
    Lol
    gunstarred posted the 10/28/2019 at 06:19 PM
    shincloud posted the 10/28/2019 at 06:19 PM
    J'espère que les gens ont compris que c'est du fake
    gunstarred posted the 10/28/2019 at 06:23 PM
    shincloud on le vois à la fin de la vidéo.
    shincloud posted the 10/28/2019 at 06:24 PM
    gunstarred j'ai pas tout vu ^^
    mafacenligne posted the 10/28/2019 at 06:31 PM
    fan2jeux posted the 10/28/2019 at 06:37 PM
    Tout est fake ou c'est juste la fin pour le lol?
    ioop posted the 10/28/2019 at 06:45 PM
    en tout cas c'est bien fait
    shigeryu posted the 10/28/2019 at 06:51 PM
    Fan2jeux une vidéo parodique sur boston dynamics (il y en a eu une autre avant) les robot sont en cgi (un acteur joue le robot pour le tracking) le rendu est ouf
    justx posted the 10/28/2019 at 06:54 PM
    cette chaine est terrible.
    shigeryu posted the 10/28/2019 at 06:55 PM
    Armando Making of pour l'article à 10:58 on peu voir la scène de fin sans trucages.
    armando posted the 10/28/2019 at 07:00 PM
    shigeryu Merci !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre