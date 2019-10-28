accueil
armando
> blog
Voilà pourquoi skynet hait l'humanité !
posted the 10/28/2019 at 06:15 PM by armando
armando
comments (
12
)
armando
posted
the 10/28/2019 at 06:15 PM
Lol
gunstarred
posted
the 10/28/2019 at 06:19 PM
shincloud
posted
the 10/28/2019 at 06:19 PM
J'espère que les gens ont compris que c'est du fake
gunstarred
posted
the 10/28/2019 at 06:23 PM
shincloud
on le vois à la fin de la vidéo.
shincloud
posted
the 10/28/2019 at 06:24 PM
gunstarred
j'ai pas tout vu ^^
mafacenligne
posted
the 10/28/2019 at 06:31 PM
fan2jeux
posted
the 10/28/2019 at 06:37 PM
Tout est fake ou c'est juste la fin pour le lol?
ioop
posted
the 10/28/2019 at 06:45 PM
en tout cas c'est bien fait
shigeryu
posted
the 10/28/2019 at 06:51 PM
Fan2jeux
une vidéo parodique sur boston dynamics (il y en a eu une autre avant) les robot sont en cgi (un acteur joue le robot pour le tracking) le rendu est ouf
justx
posted
the 10/28/2019 at 06:54 PM
cette chaine est terrible.
shigeryu
posted
the 10/28/2019 at 06:55 PM
Armando
Making of
pour l'article
à 10:58 on peu voir la scène de fin sans trucages.
armando
posted
the 10/28/2019 at 07:00 PM
shigeryu
Merci !
