accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
6
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
yamy
,
cloc
,
biboys
,
shiroyashagin
,
jozen15
,
kurosama
name :
Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
CyberConnect2
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
111
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
terminator
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
flom
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
musm
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
shiroyashagin
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
hasselhoff
,
rickornichon
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
onykarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
axlenz
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
jisngo
,
iglooo
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2838
visites since opening :
3568725
nicolasgourry
> blog
Dragon Ball Z Kakarot / Jeu Vs Anime
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=73&v=VtKyq11wKZE
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/26/2019 at 01:17 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
9
)
eldren
posted
the 10/26/2019 at 01:22 PM
gemini
posted
the 10/26/2019 at 01:24 PM
Hâte d'y jouer à celui ci!
kurosama
posted
the 10/26/2019 at 01:24 PM
Pinaise!
(cours se rematter la saga Cell )
gantzeur
posted
the 10/26/2019 at 01:24 PM
putain l'anime est tellement mieux
biboys
posted
the 10/26/2019 at 01:31 PM
C'est dingue j'aurais jamais crus un jour joué mieux que l'animé incroyable
gat
posted
the 10/26/2019 at 01:31 PM
Day one bowdel.
parliz
posted
the 10/26/2019 at 01:52 PM
Y'a du bon (animation) et du moins bon / pas mal (DA)
Pour les comparo avec l'Anime il avait quand même ses limites et ça reste une adaptation du Manga, ils peuvent limite faire "mieux" que l'Anime en fait dans les jeux.
jf17
posted
the 10/26/2019 at 02:17 PM
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Jni06w_MGm4
/> Et c'était sur PS3/360
amassous
posted
the 10/26/2019 at 02:29 PM
Gohan
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Pour les comparo avec l'Anime il avait quand même ses limites et ça reste une adaptation du Manga, ils peuvent limite faire "mieux" que l'Anime en fait dans les jeux.