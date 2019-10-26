« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot
6
name : Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : CyberConnect2
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Dragon Ball Z Kakarot / Jeu Vs Anime
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=73&v=VtKyq11wKZE
    posted the 10/26/2019 at 01:17 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    eldren posted the 10/26/2019 at 01:22 PM
    gemini posted the 10/26/2019 at 01:24 PM
    Hâte d'y jouer à celui ci!
    kurosama posted the 10/26/2019 at 01:24 PM
    Pinaise! (cours se rematter la saga Cell )
    gantzeur posted the 10/26/2019 at 01:24 PM
    putain l'anime est tellement mieux
    biboys posted the 10/26/2019 at 01:31 PM
    C'est dingue j'aurais jamais crus un jour joué mieux que l'animé incroyable
    gat posted the 10/26/2019 at 01:31 PM
    Day one bowdel.
    parliz posted the 10/26/2019 at 01:52 PM
    Y'a du bon (animation) et du moins bon / pas mal (DA)

    Pour les comparo avec l'Anime il avait quand même ses limites et ça reste une adaptation du Manga, ils peuvent limite faire "mieux" que l'Anime en fait dans les jeux.
    jf17 posted the 10/26/2019 at 02:17 PM
    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Jni06w_MGm4 /> Et c'était sur PS3/360
    amassous posted the 10/26/2019 at 02:29 PM
    Gohan
