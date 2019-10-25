« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Spike Chunsoft
name : Spike Chunsoft
official website : http://www.spike.co.jp/
[PS4/Switch] AI : The Somnium Files / Démo


Le jeu est disponible aussi en Europe.
Langues : Anglais / Japonais / Chinois.
Le jeu possède dorénavant une démo US (PS4 -PStore-/Switch -eShop-).
Spike Chunsoft a confirmé qu'une démo européenne va prochainement arriver.


Metacritic 80/100- 20 Critiques-Version PS4-
Gematsu
Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_XdzwkhMtY
    posted the 10/25/2019 at 08:40 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    sdkios posted the 10/25/2019 at 08:46 AM
    Encore un qu'il faut que je fasse T_T
