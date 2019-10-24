accueil
Aussi des reports chez Xbox
Voilà.
Vivement la Scarlett
posted the 10/24/2019 at 04:02 PM by
negan
comments (
23
)
birmou
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 04:03 PM
gat
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 04:03 PM
Je voulais la faire. Fais chier.
ducknsexe
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 04:04 PM
negan
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 04:04 PM
gat
baisé
radmo
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 04:05 PM
En meme temps y avait pas grand chose
minbox
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 04:06 PM
La question à se poser c'est déjà de savoir si il y a des jeux à prévoir sur cette plateforme ?
Pas taper, c'est de l'humour
negan
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 04:06 PM
radmo
C'est bien ta bien saisi l'ironie
gantzeur
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 04:09 PM
negan
leonr4
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 04:13 PM
Bien joué
même si en réalité il y aura au moins Ori 2
ioop
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 04:13 PM
tu veux repousser quoi? ya pas de jeux chez eux ....
lion93
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 04:14 PM
leonr4
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 04:15 PM
ioop
On sait déjà qu'il y aura Ori 2 début 2020 et Halo Infinite en cross gen fin 2020 sur XB1/PC/Scarlett
negan
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 04:16 PM
leonr4
et Forza plus d'autres trucs qu'on connais pas
leonr4
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 04:19 PM
negan
Si Forza est prévu aussi pour le launch de la machine ça sera surement motorsport et ça fera pile-poil 3 ans avec le 7eme opus.
goldmen33
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 04:20 PM
Ori 2 reporter...
negan
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 04:22 PM
leonr4
normalement c'est launch
nospeudo
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 04:28 PM
"Tu peux pas reporter des jeux si t'en as pas de prévus"
https://66.media.tumblr.com/07f4ca30e125971493db72aa70848093/tumblr_pd7qzcJceC1u19ul7_540.jpg
kabuki
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 04:29 PM
barberousse
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 04:36 PM
Pas mal
biboys
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 04:40 PM
minbox
Je trouve ton humour excellent contrairement a d'autres
jamrock
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 04:42 PM
minbox
l’humour c'est pas pour toi apparemment, reste dans ton rôle de vrp
negan
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 04:45 PM
biboys
T'en à pas marre de l'avoir en bouche ?
biboys
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 04:48 PM
negan
tu parle de ta conneries Sisi j'en n'ai plus que marre
