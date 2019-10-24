profile
negan
46
Likes
Likers
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 8
visites since opening : 417397
negan > blog
Aussi des reports chez Xbox
Voilà.


Vivement la Scarlett
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/24/2019 at 04:02 PM by negan
    comments (23)
    birmou posted the 10/24/2019 at 04:03 PM
    gat posted the 10/24/2019 at 04:03 PM
    Je voulais la faire. Fais chier.
    ducknsexe posted the 10/24/2019 at 04:04 PM
    negan posted the 10/24/2019 at 04:04 PM
    gat baisé
    radmo posted the 10/24/2019 at 04:05 PM
    En meme temps y avait pas grand chose
    minbox posted the 10/24/2019 at 04:06 PM
    La question à se poser c'est déjà de savoir si il y a des jeux à prévoir sur cette plateforme ?

    Pas taper, c'est de l'humour
    negan posted the 10/24/2019 at 04:06 PM
    radmo C'est bien ta bien saisi l'ironie
    gantzeur posted the 10/24/2019 at 04:09 PM
    negan
    leonr4 posted the 10/24/2019 at 04:13 PM
    Bien joué même si en réalité il y aura au moins Ori 2
    ioop posted the 10/24/2019 at 04:13 PM
    tu veux repousser quoi? ya pas de jeux chez eux ....
    lion93 posted the 10/24/2019 at 04:14 PM
    leonr4 posted the 10/24/2019 at 04:15 PM
    ioop On sait déjà qu'il y aura Ori 2 début 2020 et Halo Infinite en cross gen fin 2020 sur XB1/PC/Scarlett
    negan posted the 10/24/2019 at 04:16 PM
    leonr4 et Forza plus d'autres trucs qu'on connais pas
    leonr4 posted the 10/24/2019 at 04:19 PM
    negan Si Forza est prévu aussi pour le launch de la machine ça sera surement motorsport et ça fera pile-poil 3 ans avec le 7eme opus.
    goldmen33 posted the 10/24/2019 at 04:20 PM
    Ori 2 reporter...
    negan posted the 10/24/2019 at 04:22 PM
    leonr4 normalement c'est launch
    nospeudo posted the 10/24/2019 at 04:28 PM
    "Tu peux pas reporter des jeux si t'en as pas de prévus"

    https://66.media.tumblr.com/07f4ca30e125971493db72aa70848093/tumblr_pd7qzcJceC1u19ul7_540.jpg
    kabuki posted the 10/24/2019 at 04:29 PM
    barberousse posted the 10/24/2019 at 04:36 PM
    Pas mal
    biboys posted the 10/24/2019 at 04:40 PM
    minbox

    Je trouve ton humour excellent contrairement a d'autres
    jamrock posted the 10/24/2019 at 04:42 PM
    minbox l’humour c'est pas pour toi apparemment, reste dans ton rôle de vrp
    negan posted the 10/24/2019 at 04:45 PM
    biboys T'en à pas marre de l'avoir en bouche ?
    biboys posted the 10/24/2019 at 04:48 PM
    negan tu parle de ta conneries Sisi j'en n'ai plus que marre
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre