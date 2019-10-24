« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Mario & Sonic aux Jeux Olympiques 2020
0
Like
Likers
name : Mario & Sonic aux Jeux Olympiques 2020
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : sport
multiplayer : oui
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
111
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2833
visites since opening : 3562585
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Mario Sonic the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 / Démo Dispo


Lé démo est disponible pour l'Europe.


PS : on peut imaginer maintenant la démo de Super Monkey Ball HD pour l’Europe...
blog_article438815.html
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/24/2019 at 10:42 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    giru posted the 10/24/2019 at 10:49 AM
    Cool une démo. Vais télécharger ça... mais je doute fort que ça me donne envie d'acheter le jeu
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre