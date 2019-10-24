profile
negan
46
Likes
Likers
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 7
visites since opening : 416346
negan > blog
Fallout 76 quand rien ne va rien ne va.


Bethesda a oublié d’enregistrer le nom de domaine pour le nouveau système d'abonnement de Fallout 76 Et un fan en colère s’en est emparé.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/24/2019 at 08:58 AM by negan
    comments (14)
    mahatma posted the 10/24/2019 at 09:03 AM
    Le lien ?
    madd posted the 10/24/2019 at 09:06 AM
    https://youtu.be/xc9fCzoszDs
    masharu posted the 10/24/2019 at 09:09 AM
    masharu posted the 10/24/2019 at 09:12 AM
    mahatma https://www.reddit.com/r/Games/comments/dmd0i5/the_domain_name_for_bethesdas_fallout_first_was/
    jenicris posted the 10/24/2019 at 09:15 AM
    Ce sketch.
    voxen posted the 10/24/2019 at 09:15 AM
    Oh le génie
    mahatma posted the 10/24/2019 at 09:15 AM
    masharu merci : http://falloutfirst.com
    shinz0 posted the 10/24/2019 at 09:18 AM
    Le sketch continue
    axlenz posted the 10/24/2019 at 09:22 AM
    C'est beau
    fdestroyer posted the 10/24/2019 at 09:31 AM
    Excellentissime!!!!
    playstation2008 posted the 10/24/2019 at 09:50 AM
    PUTAIN C'EST UN GENIE !!!!!
    spawnini posted the 10/24/2019 at 09:58 AM
    On sait que c'est toi goldmen33, donne nous une part à moi et gantzeur
    ootaniisensei posted the 10/24/2019 at 10:08 AM
    Le site c'est un bordel
    minbox posted the 10/24/2019 at 10:16 AM
    Ça ne tiendra pas devant la justice... wait&see...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre