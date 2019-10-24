accueil
negan
Fallout 76 quand rien ne va rien ne va.
Bethesda a oublié d’enregistrer le nom de domaine pour le nouveau système d'abonnement de Fallout 76 Et un fan en colère s’en est emparé.
posted the 10/24/2019 at 08:58 AM by negan
negan
comments (14)
14
)
mahatma
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 09:03 AM
Le lien ?
madd
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 09:06 AM
https://youtu.be/xc9fCzoszDs
masharu
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 09:09 AM
masharu
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 09:12 AM
mahatma
https://www.reddit.com/r/Games/comments/dmd0i5/the_domain_name_for_bethesdas_fallout_first_was/
jenicris
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 09:15 AM
Ce sketch.
voxen
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 09:15 AM
Oh le génie
mahatma
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 09:15 AM
masharu
merci :
http://falloutfirst.com
shinz0
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 09:18 AM
Le sketch continue
axlenz
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 09:22 AM
C'est beau
fdestroyer
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 09:31 AM
Excellentissime!!!!
playstation2008
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 09:50 AM
PUTAIN C'EST UN GENIE !!!!!
spawnini
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 09:58 AM
On sait que c'est toi
goldmen33
, donne nous une part à moi et
gantzeur
ootaniisensei
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 10:08 AM
Le site c'est un bordel
minbox
posted
the 10/24/2019 at 10:16 AM
Ça ne tiendra pas devant la justice... wait&see...
