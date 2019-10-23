.
BANDAI annonce des Grandista de Naruto/Sasuke Grand


ELLE VONT ETRE VIOLENTE



Y'a pas de site pour préco encore
Fuck le demat.
    posted the 10/23/2019 at 09:19 AM by amassous
    comments (3)
    amassous posted the 10/23/2019 at 09:23 AM
    axlenz Et non le 1er y'avais du rap: à l'ancienne ça m'avais choqué sur Game One
    axlenz posted the 10/23/2019 at 09:23 AM
    T'aurais mieux fait de mettre l'opening 6 : https://youtu.be/SavhHnWla6c
    amassous posted the 10/23/2019 at 09:24 AM
    axlenz Encore tu m'aurais dis : YOU ARE MY FRIEND j'aurais acquiescer.
