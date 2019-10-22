« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
257
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
111
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2829
visites since opening : 3554304
nicolasgourry > blog
Journey To The Savage Planet aussi sur Switch ?


Le jeu est prévu sur PC/PS4/XOne, il serait donc aussi prévu sur Switch (d'après la classification Brésilienne).


http://portal.mj.gov.br/ClassificacaoIndicativa/jsps/DadosJogoForm.do
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bVPiprfXSLs
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/22/2019 at 09:33 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    octobar posted the 10/22/2019 at 09:37 PM
    moche.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre