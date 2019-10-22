profile
skuldleif
skuldleif
le programe du gamepass pour fin octobre


23 octobre :
lonely Mountains: Downhill
Secret Neighbor
24 octobre :
minit
25 octobre:
The outer worlds
29 octobre:
afterparty
31 octobre:
lego star wars III
7 novembre:
subnautica
    posted the 10/22/2019 at 06:22 PM by skuldleif
    comments (9)
    darkxehanort94 posted the 10/22/2019 at 06:31 PM
    Il y as les Fifa dans le Gamepass ?
    cajp45 posted the 10/22/2019 at 06:31 PM
    Rien que pour outer world c'est top.
    axlenz posted the 10/22/2019 at 06:33 PM
    ouuuuaaa ils en ont la chance les joueurs xbox avec outer world
    naoshige11 posted the 10/22/2019 at 06:37 PM
    Sur PC y'a que The Outer World.
    117 posted the 10/22/2019 at 06:38 PM
    After Party qui m'attire le plus, je suis curieux de voir ce que ca vaut !!
    rockin posted the 10/22/2019 at 06:40 PM
    Cool Subnautica je voulais tester ça !
    kamikaze1985 posted the 10/22/2019 at 07:00 PM
    The Outer Worlds et Afterparty pour moi.
    losz posted the 10/22/2019 at 07:43 PM
    The Outer Worlds à 1euro, merci MS
    defcon5 posted the 10/22/2019 at 07:44 PM
    darkxehanort94
    Aucun jeu d'Electronic Arts puisqu'ils ont eux-mêmes un système concurrent au Gamepass
