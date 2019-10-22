Activision Russie a indiqué que Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
ne sera pas disponible sur le Playstation Store car Sony Interactive Russie refuse de le mettre à disposition des joueurs russes le 25 octobre.
Le jeu sera pourtant bien disponible sur Battle.net sur PC et sur le store Xbox.
Edit : Il n'y a pas de version physique disponible quelque soit la plateforme en Russie.
https://twitter.com/CallofDutyRU/status/1186628118821384192
posted the 10/22/2019 at 05:26 PM by bennj
darkxehanort94 Bonne question mais comme je le dis au dessus c'est surement dû à la pression gouvernementale.
"Greetings from Russia everyone! Long read ahead, and it might be a bit too much, but I really want to dig into details of this situation and give you all the timeline of the events, idk, maybe someone will be intrested in this . Oh, and pardon me in advance for my poor english, but I'll try my best.
On September 12th, prior to the start of the closed beta, Russian ps store stopped taking pre-orders for the game, later that day we've learned that the beta won’t start either. On September 14th the game was completely removed from ps store and people started getting refunds for the pre-orders.
In order to find out at least some information, people began to write to Sony, but this did not produce any results: Sony told us to contact Activision, Activision told us to contact Sony, that’s literally it. No one gave full-fledged comments, however, it’s not difficult to find the reason for all this BS - shortly after announcement, the game was smashed to pieces by some of the Russian media, calling it “ an American propaganda, aimed at undermining the authority of the Russian army” ( this is not a joke).
However, the main fun began further, as Sony Russia began to simply delete all information related to the game: all media posts except the very first one related to the announcement, any (!) comments of ordinary users on Twitter, YouTube, in Russian social networks, containing questions about the status of the game in Russia. The culmination was the last State of Play, presented by Sony Russia with the headline: “see the full episode of State of Play”, (full, yeah) from which the whole CoD section was completely removed.
On October 5, a banner with a game suddenly appeared in the Russian PS store, but it was pointless to try to click on it, as there’s still no page with the game. It just sagged for more than 48 hours without any comments from Sony and simply disappeared.
And now we are finally here. Just think about it – we’ve got a legit statement only today… I’ve never seen a situation in which one regional branch of a large company has taken the product out of sale and is trying to shut up anyone who’s trying to ask about it. Are our media and government the cause? Lets be honest – the odds are high, but I have no explanation for the fact that this happening only on one platform tho."
Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/playstation-russia-is-refusing-to-release-modern-warfare-digitally-on-ps4-in-russia.148505/post-25687679