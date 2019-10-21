profile
[Rumeur] Le prochain Batman Arkham ?
Sera apparement Batman Arkham Legacy avec la Bat Family jouable.

https://twitter.com/New_WabiSabi/status/1186204717363294208?s=19
    posted the 10/21/2019 at 09:10 AM by birmou
    comments (11)
    kabuki posted the 10/21/2019 at 09:14 AM
    je prends... qu'ils oublient pas des guest Justice league
    hollowar posted the 10/21/2019 at 09:15 AM
    Faudrait surtout que le gameplay change un minimum entre chaque membre sinon aucun intérêt
    hebuspsa posted the 10/21/2019 at 09:17 AM
    Mouais....ca fait des années que l’on des rumeur sur un nouveau Batman.
    De Rocksteady ? WB Monreal?
    voxen posted the 10/21/2019 at 09:19 AM
    J'en peux vraiment plus des rumeurs sur ce jeu
    playstation2008 posted the 10/21/2019 at 09:25 AM
    Xslayer750 Qu'ils en finissent bon sang !!!
    madd posted the 10/21/2019 at 09:27 AM
    Je le refais le Arkham Knight avec tous les dlc en ce moment et je ne comprends tojours pas toutes les pleurnicheries que s'est tapé le jeu à cause de la batmobile ce jeu est une œuvre d'art pour tout grand dans de batman qui se respectent.
    negan posted the 10/21/2019 at 09:31 AM
    Va y meme pas j'y crois plein le cul des rumeurs
    aym posted the 10/21/2019 at 09:32 AM
    Espérons que cet E3 soit riche en nouvelles annonces dont ce Batman.
    madd posted the 10/21/2019 at 09:32 AM
    hebuspsa WB Montréal! Rockstady avaient dit que c'était leur dernier Batman à la sortie du 3. Ils sont Sûrement sur un autre jeu DC.
    shinz0 posted the 10/21/2019 at 09:33 AM
    Vivement des vraies infos et plus de rumeurs
    jenicris posted the 10/21/2019 at 09:35 AM
    Rocksteady ne sont pas sur un Batman.
