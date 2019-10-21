profile
[MAJ] Belle baisse de prix pour la Elite 2
La manette Elite 2 passe maintenant à 142€ au lieu de 179€



Qui va craquer ?

Perso, elle me tente bien

N'oubliez pas de passer par le lien les amis

Elite 2

Fnac
Elite 2
https://mobile.twitter.com/SHACKA1985/status/1186191184525438976
    posted the 10/21/2019 at 08:06 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (6)
    phosfer posted the 10/21/2019 at 08:25 AM
    Je l'ai préco à 135 € et j'ai revendu ma V1 à 100€
    alozius posted the 10/21/2019 at 08:28 AM
    Cette manette vaut tellement le coup. C’est vraiment la perfection, c’est un plaisir de jouer avec la 1ere sur PC et Xbox, je suis dégoûté de pas pouvoir l’utiliser sur ma PS4. C’est super difficile de s’en passer vu le confort et la qualité notamment des sticks des palettes et des du grip.
    Faut vraiment que Sony s’en inspire pour la DS5.
    calishnikov posted the 10/21/2019 at 08:32 AM
    phosfer Tu arrive encore à vendre la V1 a 100€? Pas mal...
    J'hésite franchement la V2 a l'air encore plus énorme mais je peux vraiment pas me passer de ma V1 trop du mal a jouer avec une manette classique depuis le temps que je suis dessus.
    Et imagine la livraison prend du retard.. je vais attendre
    phosfer posted the 10/21/2019 at 08:43 AM
    calishnikov oui si elle est en excellent état tu peux bien la revendre + c'est bientôt Noël
    ravyxxs posted the 10/21/2019 at 08:58 AM
    Ca brade avant la sortie ?
    jaysennnin posted the 10/21/2019 at 09:02 AM
    calishnikov
    franchis le pas, ils ont réussi l'exploit de surpasser la V1
