« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Koei Tecmo
28
Likes
Likers
name : Koei Tecmo
official website : http://www.tecmo.co.jp
profile
nicolasgourry
111
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2825
visites since opening : 3549397
nicolasgourry > blog
[PC/PS4/Switch] Fairy Tail / 20 Minutes Gameplay




(C’est la version PS4)

Éditeur : Koei Tecmo
Développeur : Gust
Genre : RPG
Prévue sur PC/PS4/Switch
Date de sortie : 2020

Par le développeur de la licence : Atelier

Site du jeu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIdC8MFi7Sw
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/20/2019 at 02:50 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    serve posted the 10/20/2019 at 02:57 PM
    Le gameplay est pas trop dégueulasse franchement il passe bien
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre