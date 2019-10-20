« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Call of Juarez : Gunslinger
name : Call of Juarez : Gunslinger
platform : PC
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Techland
genre : FPS
other versions : Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3
Call of Juarez : Gunslinger sur Switch, ça se confirme ?




VG24/7
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_K5_mSFLzYU
    posted the 10/20/2019 at 08:15 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    kidicarus posted the 10/20/2019 at 08:17 AM
    J'ai cru qu'il avait déjà été annoncé?
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/20/2019 at 08:19 AM
    kidicarus Pas officiellement, mais officieusement, car il a été repéré.
    https://www.esrb.org/ratings/36612/Call+of+Juarez%3A+Gunslinger+/
    nospeudo posted the 10/20/2019 at 08:35 AM
    Encore un jeu dont tout le monde s'est foutu a sa sortie initiale qui va devenir subitement super hype et incontournable parce qu'il sort sur Switch.
    ootaniisensei posted the 10/20/2019 at 09:11 AM
    nospeudo non non je te rassure même sur Switch on en veut pas
    nospeudo posted the 10/20/2019 at 09:11 AM
    ootaniisensei
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/20/2019 at 09:15 AM
    nospeudo ce qui est intéressant, c'est qu'il a été annoncé officieusement en même temps que la compilation de Metro : Redux, donc si un est officialisé, l'autre pourrait l'être.
    http://www.gamekyo.com/news75686_switch-deux-autres-portages-en-vue.html
