nekonoctis
,
tvirus
,
leblogdeshacka
,
jozen15
,
opthomas
,
radouane9999
,
minx
,
kurosama
,
blackninja
,
escobar
,
raph64
,
torotoro59
,
killia
ioop
> blog
[LEAK] Une première image de la PS5 ?
ou plutôt du kit de dev
posted the 10/19/2019 at 05:35 PM by
ioop
comments (
13
)
shincloud
posted
the 10/19/2019 at 05:35 PM
dev kit
kinectical
posted
the 10/19/2019 at 05:36 PM
Fake ces mon purificateur d'air les mec circulez ya rien à voir ....
ravyxxs
posted
the 10/19/2019 at 05:37 PM
ioop
posted
the 10/19/2019 at 05:41 PM
shincloud
oui bien évidemment
vu la gueule de la machine, des "boutons", etc ...
thorim
posted
the 10/19/2019 at 05:43 PM
c'est juste un dev kit
kenpokan
posted
the 10/19/2019 at 05:43 PM
Il y a déjà un article
misterpixel
posted
the 10/19/2019 at 05:47 PM
Un effort sur le titre quand même.
romgamer6859
posted
the 10/19/2019 at 05:48 PM
toujours un train de retard...
ioop
posted
the 10/19/2019 at 05:50 PM
romgamer6859
et oui ....
ioop
posted
the 10/19/2019 at 05:51 PM
il y a la vidéo en plus ici
minicupi
posted
the 10/19/2019 at 05:54 PM
[LEAK] un commentaire de gars qui support pas les titre putaclick?
kenpokan
posted
the 10/19/2019 at 05:54 PM
ioop
plus bas avec l'article de Shanks.
ptitnours
posted
the 10/19/2019 at 05:54 PM
Roh pitié, les titres puteaclic ça va deux secondes, je parle même pas du fait de faire une vidéo sur un devkit...
vu la gueule de la machine, des "boutons", etc ...