profile
ioop
13
Likes
Likers
ioop
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18
visites since opening : 376932
ioop > blog
[LEAK] Une première image de la PS5 ?
ou plutôt du kit de dev



    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/19/2019 at 05:35 PM by ioop
    comments (13)
    shincloud posted the 10/19/2019 at 05:35 PM
    dev kit
    kinectical posted the 10/19/2019 at 05:36 PM
    Fake ces mon purificateur d’air les mec circulez ya rien à voir ....
    ravyxxs posted the 10/19/2019 at 05:37 PM
    ioop posted the 10/19/2019 at 05:41 PM
    shincloud oui bien évidemment

    vu la gueule de la machine, des "boutons", etc ...
    thorim posted the 10/19/2019 at 05:43 PM
    c'est juste un dev kit
    kenpokan posted the 10/19/2019 at 05:43 PM
    Il y a déjà un article
    misterpixel posted the 10/19/2019 at 05:47 PM
    Un effort sur le titre quand même.
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/19/2019 at 05:48 PM
    toujours un train de retard...
    ioop posted the 10/19/2019 at 05:50 PM
    romgamer6859 et oui ....
    ioop posted the 10/19/2019 at 05:51 PM
    il y a la vidéo en plus ici
    minicupi posted the 10/19/2019 at 05:54 PM
    [LEAK] un commentaire de gars qui support pas les titre putaclick?
    kenpokan posted the 10/19/2019 at 05:54 PM
    ioop plus bas avec l'article de Shanks.
    ptitnours posted the 10/19/2019 at 05:54 PM
    Roh pitié, les titres puteaclic ça va deux secondes, je parle même pas du fait de faire une vidéo sur un devkit...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre