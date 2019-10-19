LE BLOG DES CHEFS D'OEUVRE ET AUTRES CHINOISERIES
Au dessus du Cloud !
gantzeur > blog
The Neighbourhood - Yellow Box ( Death Stranding )
Un nouveau morceau tiré de la bande original du monde de Death Stranding , le meilleur pour le moment !



    posted the 10/19/2019 at 02:09 PM by gantzeur
    comments (6)
    ni2bo2 posted the 10/19/2019 at 02:35 PM
    La mieux en effet pour le moment
    Ce soir peut etre des nouveaux sons dans le launch trailer
    kevinsnow posted the 10/19/2019 at 02:41 PM
    Effectivement, Excellent !!
    akiru posted the 10/19/2019 at 03:36 PM
    ni2bo2 launch trailer ce soir ?
    ryoporterbridges posted the 10/19/2019 at 03:46 PM
    ni2bo2 ce soir?
    ni2bo2 posted the 10/19/2019 at 03:50 PM
    ryoporterbridges akiru c'est prévu pour ce Week end mais apparemment ce serait pour ce soir
    gemini posted the 10/19/2019 at 03:54 PM
    Hâte!
