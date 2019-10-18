profile
"C'est pas du tout c'que tu crois..."

Passez un bon week-end les copains. Que ce soit le pad ou le verre à la main.

    posted the 10/18/2019 at 05:39 PM by gat
    comments (13)
    axlenz posted the 10/18/2019 at 05:41 PM
    American Pie... A l'époque je le regardais en cachète tout comme si c'était du por** Et entre potes on se le refilais tout comme si c'était de la beuh
    darkxehanort94 posted the 10/18/2019 at 05:46 PM
    axlenz J'ai finie voir un des films une fois, je l'ai échappe belle.
    racsnk posted the 10/18/2019 at 05:47 PM
    Jamais vu.
    gat posted the 10/18/2019 at 05:51 PM
    racsnk Inculte.
    mafacenligne posted the 10/18/2019 at 06:01 PM
    il parait que un gant avec des nouilles mi-chaude ! Bon week-end Gat
    spilner posted the 10/18/2019 at 06:05 PM
    Nous dirons à ta mère que nous avons tous mangé voilà tout

    Dire qu’il y a plus de films comme ça depuis trop longtemps...
    idd posted the 10/18/2019 at 06:17 PM
    vivement la version netflix ^^
    liquidsnake66 posted the 10/18/2019 at 06:39 PM
    axlenz lol pareil, j'avais fini par lavoir en 2 VCD avec une jaquette bien baveuse et pixelisée, je le matais sur mon k6-2 400 mhz
    axlenz posted the 10/18/2019 at 06:50 PM
    liquidsnake66
    sephi88 posted the 10/18/2019 at 06:58 PM
    gat Pour moi la scène culte de ce film c'est quand même l'histoire de la flûte au stage d'été mdr
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zo5M9BZOBVg
    gat posted the 10/18/2019 at 07:15 PM
    sephi88 Y'en a tellement.
    monz666 posted the 10/18/2019 at 08:29 PM
    Les 2 premiers sont cultes . Le 2 m'envoyait tellement de rêve en mode bande de potes en vacances de ouf . Des barres de rire ces films et, pour une fois, une VF très bonne (notamment Stifler qui est meilleur en VF je trouve)
    gat posted the 10/18/2019 at 08:41 PM
    monz666 Les 4 sont cultes.
    Chaque film a son propre thème et donc sa propre identité avec des gags marquants. Vivement le 5 pour voir nos héros subir la quarantaine.
