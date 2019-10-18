accueil
10 / 08 / 2016
"C'est pas du tout c'que tu crois..."
Passez un bon week-end les copains. Que ce soit le pad ou le verre à la main.
posted the 10/18/2019 at 05:39 PM by
gat
comments (
13
)
axlenz
posted
the 10/18/2019 at 05:41 PM
American Pie... A l'époque je le regardais en cachète tout comme si c'était du por**
Et entre potes on se le refilais tout comme si c'était de la beuh
darkxehanort94
posted
the 10/18/2019 at 05:46 PM
axlenz
J'ai finie voir un des films une fois, je l'ai échappe belle.
racsnk
posted
the 10/18/2019 at 05:47 PM
Jamais vu.
gat
posted
the 10/18/2019 at 05:51 PM
racsnk
Inculte.
mafacenligne
posted
the 10/18/2019 at 06:01 PM
il parait que un gant avec des nouilles mi-chaude ! Bon week-end Gat
spilner
posted
the 10/18/2019 at 06:05 PM
Nous dirons à ta mère que nous avons tous mangé voilà tout
Dire qu'il y a plus de films comme ça depuis trop longtemps...
idd
posted
the 10/18/2019 at 06:17 PM
vivement la version netflix ^^
liquidsnake66
posted
the 10/18/2019 at 06:39 PM
axlenz
lol pareil, j'avais fini par lavoir en 2 VCD avec une jaquette bien baveuse et pixelisée, je le matais sur mon k6-2 400 mhz
axlenz
posted
the 10/18/2019 at 06:50 PM
liquidsnake66
sephi88
posted
the 10/18/2019 at 06:58 PM
gat
Pour moi la scène culte de ce film c'est quand même l'histoire de la flûte au stage d'été mdr
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zo5M9BZOBVg
gat
posted
the 10/18/2019 at 07:15 PM
sephi88
Y'en a tellement.
monz666
posted
the 10/18/2019 at 08:29 PM
Les 2 premiers sont cultes . Le 2 m'envoyait tellement de rêve en mode bande de potes en vacances de ouf . Des barres de rire ces films et, pour une fois, une VF très bonne (notamment Stifler qui est meilleur en VF je trouve)
gat
posted
the 10/18/2019 at 08:41 PM
monz666
Les 4 sont cultes.
Chaque film a son propre thème et donc sa propre identité avec des gags marquants. Vivement le 5 pour voir nos héros subir la quarantaine.
