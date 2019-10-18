« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Devolver Digital
10
Likes
Likers
name : Devolver Digital
official website : http://www.devolverdigital.com/
profile
nicolasgourry
111
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2822
visites since opening : 3546379
nicolasgourry > blog
[PC/Switch] My Friend Pedro / Promo (indé)


-30% jusqu'au 21 Octobre 2019
Switch 13,99 € au lieu de 19,99€
PC 11,75€ au lieu de 16,79€

IGN 8,5/10 Gameblog 8/10 JeuxActu15/20 JVC 14/20 Gamergen 14/20 Gamespot 7/10 Gamekult 4/10

Steam
Rappel : Une version Switch physique arrive prochainement
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/18/2019 at 05:18 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre