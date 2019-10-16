profile
jenicris
57
Likes
Likers
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 859
visites since opening : 1399583
jenicris > blog
Ecran titre de Death Stranding en off-screen


https://www.resetera.com/threads/death-stranding-a-hideo-kojima-game-strand.60900/page-120#post-25498629

    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/16/2019 at 12:31 PM by jenicris
    comments (16)
    goldmen33 posted the 10/16/2019 at 12:33 PM
    Dès qu'il arrive je lâche tous les autres jeux pendant 1mois!
    biboys posted the 10/16/2019 at 12:35 PM
    Ambiance, âme, kojima
    voxen posted the 10/16/2019 at 12:42 PM
    Ryohazuki fuis ça commence !

    goldmen33 bon en fait j'ai pas besoin de forcer, le trailer tu vas craquer tout seul et le regarder
    goldmen33 posted the 10/16/2019 at 12:50 PM
    voxen non je résisterai!
    nospeudo posted the 10/16/2019 at 01:05 PM
    J'aurais titré l'article "jenicris : The Hype Rises"
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/16/2019 at 01:39 PM
    le seul jeu où tu m'as fait changer d'avis
    jenicris posted the 10/16/2019 at 01:39 PM
    nospeudo y a de quoi.

    C'est le plus gros jeu de cette fin d'année selon moi.
    jenicris posted the 10/16/2019 at 01:45 PM
    romgamer6859 tu es hype?
    bender92i posted the 10/16/2019 at 01:50 PM
    Pourvu qu'il ne mette pas 26 ans à finir cette nouvelle licence ! xD
    ryoporterbridges posted the 10/16/2019 at 01:57 PM
    Énorme
    nospeudo posted the 10/16/2019 at 02:00 PM
    jenicris Yep
    jenicris posted the 10/16/2019 at 02:01 PM
    bender92i le jeu est gold lol
    ryoporterbridges posted the 10/16/2019 at 02:02 PM
    goldmen33 tu vas le regarder ce trailer, on va même se faire une branlette croisée ensemble.
    bender92i posted the 10/16/2019 at 02:03 PM
    jenicris je n'en doute pas à moins d'un mois de la sortie. mais sur le long termes je parle.

    comme il à fait avec MGS j'entends
    playstation2008 posted the 10/16/2019 at 02:52 PM
    ryoporterbridges
    kira93 posted the 10/16/2019 at 03:03 PM
    Deja poser une semaine pour pouvoir profiter un max du jeu sans interruption
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre