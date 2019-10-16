accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un titre
profile
57
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
testament
,
link49
,
binou87
,
sora78
,
julisa
,
minx
,
sakonoko
,
eldren
,
tvirus
,
gat
,
milo42
,
ravyxxs
,
terminator
,
strifedcloud
,
shiranui
,
neckbreaker71
,
rickornichon
,
kurosama
,
shiroyashagin
,
terranova
,
opthomas
,
excervecyanide
,
niveforever
,
shambala93
,
gamergunz
,
roy001
,
icebergbrulant
,
captaintoad974
,
sonilka
,
shindo
,
xxxxxx0
,
raph64
,
libanais
,
leonr4
,
marchand2sable
,
gief
,
leblogdeshacka
,
awamy02
,
tuni
,
kabuki
,
iglooo
,
slyder
,
torotoro59
,
djiman
,
kali
,
killia
,
receiversms
,
tolgafury
,
misterpixel
,
chester
,
kamina
,
alwayswin2
,
walterwhite
,
link80
,
xboxpsnintendo
,
biboys
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
859
visites since opening :
1399583
jenicris
> blog
Ecran titre de Death Stranding en off-screen
https://www.resetera.com/threads/death-stranding-a-hideo-kojima-game-strand.60900/page-120#post-25498629
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/16/2019 at 12:31 PM by
jenicris
comments (
16
)
goldmen33
posted
the 10/16/2019 at 12:33 PM
Dès qu'il arrive je lâche tous les autres jeux pendant 1mois!
biboys
posted
the 10/16/2019 at 12:35 PM
Ambiance, âme, kojima
voxen
posted
the 10/16/2019 at 12:42 PM
Ryohazuki
fuis ça commence !
goldmen33
bon en fait j'ai pas besoin de forcer, le trailer tu vas craquer tout seul et le regarder
goldmen33
posted
the 10/16/2019 at 12:50 PM
voxen
non je résisterai!
nospeudo
posted
the 10/16/2019 at 01:05 PM
J'aurais titré l'article "
jenicris
: The Hype Rises"
romgamer6859
posted
the 10/16/2019 at 01:39 PM
le seul jeu où tu m'as fait changer d'avis
jenicris
posted
the 10/16/2019 at 01:39 PM
nospeudo
y a de quoi.
C'est le plus gros jeu de cette fin d'année selon moi.
jenicris
posted
the 10/16/2019 at 01:45 PM
romgamer6859
tu es hype?
bender92i
posted
the 10/16/2019 at 01:50 PM
Pourvu qu'il ne mette pas 26 ans à finir cette nouvelle licence ! xD
ryoporterbridges
posted
the 10/16/2019 at 01:57 PM
Énorme
nospeudo
posted
the 10/16/2019 at 02:00 PM
jenicris
Yep
jenicris
posted
the 10/16/2019 at 02:01 PM
bender92i
le jeu est gold lol
ryoporterbridges
posted
the 10/16/2019 at 02:02 PM
goldmen33
tu vas le regarder ce trailer, on va même se faire une branlette croisée ensemble.
bender92i
posted
the 10/16/2019 at 02:03 PM
jenicris
je n'en doute pas à moins d'un mois de la sortie. mais sur le long termes je parle.
comme il à fait avec MGS j'entends
playstation2008
posted
the 10/16/2019 at 02:52 PM
ryoporterbridges
kira93
posted
the 10/16/2019 at 03:03 PM
Deja poser une semaine pour pouvoir profiter un max du jeu sans interruption
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
goldmen33 bon en fait j'ai pas besoin de forcer, le trailer tu vas craquer tout seul et le regarder
C'est le plus gros jeu de cette fin d'année selon moi.
comme il à fait avec MGS j'entends