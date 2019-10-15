profile
Jeux Vidéo
258
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
171
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4517
visites since opening : 5728196
guiguif > blog
all
Konami annonce un nouveau Silent Hill en 4K Ultra HD
Il s'agira d'une machine a sous (arretez vous l'avez vu venir)

https://www.animenewsnetwork.com/news/2019-10-13/nouvelle-entree-pour-la-franchise-silent-hill-sous-la-forme-dune-machine-a-sous/.152187
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/15/2019 at 12:13 PM by guiguif
    comments (17)
    shinz0 posted the 10/15/2019 at 12:15 PM
    "Il s'agira d'une machine a sous"
    fredator posted the 10/15/2019 at 12:17 PM
    C'est du vrai 4k? Ou c'est du upscale ???
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/15/2019 at 12:19 PM
    Silent Hill / Machine à sous / Konami...Kamoulox
    xenofamicom posted the 10/15/2019 at 12:24 PM
    Beaucoup trop gros...

    "Nouveau" et "Silent Hill" ça pouvait pas coller (du moins, pour un nouveau jeu pour console)
    ootaniisensei posted the 10/15/2019 at 12:25 PM
    Pas cru une seconde, trop beau c'était forcément de la grosse merde
    furtifdor posted the 10/15/2019 at 12:26 PM
    Très peu crédible! L'article serait tombé pendant le TGS j'aurais peut-être eut un espoir en lisant ton titre!
    asakk posted the 10/15/2019 at 12:26 PM
    60 fps constant?
    idd posted the 10/15/2019 at 12:31 PM
    pfff :deg:
    zekura posted the 10/15/2019 at 12:46 PM
    Guiguif t'as oublié de rajouter 4D dans le titre :-p
    5120x2880 posted the 10/15/2019 at 12:54 PM
    Ultra HD ou 4K ?
    anakaris posted the 10/15/2019 at 01:01 PM
    On l'avait deviner à 14 kilomètres mais on est quand même venu pour t'insulter
    gantzeur posted the 10/15/2019 at 01:04 PM
    Konami " regardez les gars Kojima va sortir un nouveau jeu ! Vous pensez à ce que je pense ! Un nouveau ... Silent Hill ... Pachinko putain !!! "
    mahatma posted the 10/15/2019 at 01:55 PM
    gantzeur en même temps, le pachinko au Japon est plus rentable qu'un jeu pourrait sortir partout dans le monde, pourquoi se faire chier ?
    kalas28 posted the 10/15/2019 at 02:04 PM
    en même temps les gars se font des couilles en or avec ces machines là ou ils galéraient à être rentable sur du jv donc pourquoi les blâmer?
    nox31 posted the 10/15/2019 at 02:54 PM
    Moi j'suis un fils de pute bien crédule et j'y ai cru. Je me suis à moitié chié dessus.
    lion93 posted the 10/15/2019 at 02:57 PM
    Discord est en avance x)
    elfloflo posted the 10/15/2019 at 03:25 PM
    Putain quelle tristesse ... Qu’ils vendent la licence à des gens compétents qui ont de l’ambition et l’envie d’en faire quelque chose... PT je l’ai encore en travers de la gorge..
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre