Konami annonce un nouveau Silent Hill en 4K Ultra HD
Il s'agira d'une machine a sous (arretez vous l'avez vu venir)
https://www.animenewsnetwork.com/news/2019-10-13/nouvelle-entree-pour-la-franchise-silent-hill-sous-la-forme-dune-machine-a-sous/.152187
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/15/2019 at 12:13 PM by
guiguif
comments (
17
)
shinz0
posted
the 10/15/2019 at 12:15 PM
"Il s'agira d'une machine a sous"
fredator
posted
the 10/15/2019 at 12:17 PM
C'est du vrai 4k? Ou c'est du upscale ???
nicolasgourry
posted
the 10/15/2019 at 12:19 PM
Silent Hill / Machine à sous / Konami...Kamoulox
xenofamicom
posted
the 10/15/2019 at 12:24 PM
Beaucoup trop gros...
"Nouveau" et "Silent Hill" ça pouvait pas coller (du moins, pour un nouveau jeu pour console)
ootaniisensei
posted
the 10/15/2019 at 12:25 PM
Pas cru une seconde, trop beau c'était forcément de la grosse merde
furtifdor
posted
the 10/15/2019 at 12:26 PM
Très peu crédible! L'article serait tombé pendant le TGS j'aurais peut-être eut un espoir en lisant ton titre!
asakk
posted
the 10/15/2019 at 12:26 PM
60 fps constant?
idd
posted
the 10/15/2019 at 12:31 PM
pfff :deg:
zekura
posted
the 10/15/2019 at 12:46 PM
Guiguif
t'as oublié de rajouter 4D dans le titre :-p
5120x2880
posted
the 10/15/2019 at 12:54 PM
Ultra HD ou 4K ?
anakaris
posted
the 10/15/2019 at 01:01 PM
On l'avait deviner à 14 kilomètres mais on est quand même venu pour t'insulter
gantzeur
posted
the 10/15/2019 at 01:04 PM
Konami
" regardez les gars Kojima va sortir un nouveau jeu ! Vous pensez à ce que je pense ! Un nouveau ... Silent Hill ... Pachinko putain !!! "
mahatma
posted
the 10/15/2019 at 01:55 PM
gantzeur
en même temps, le pachinko au Japon est plus rentable qu'un jeu pourrait sortir partout dans le monde, pourquoi se faire chier ?
kalas28
posted
the 10/15/2019 at 02:04 PM
en même temps les gars se font des couilles en or avec ces machines là ou ils galéraient à être rentable sur du jv donc pourquoi les blâmer?
nox31
posted
the 10/15/2019 at 02:54 PM
Moi j'suis un fils de pute bien crédule et j'y ai cru. Je me suis à moitié chié dessus.
lion93
posted
the 10/15/2019 at 02:57 PM
Discord est en avance x)
elfloflo
posted
the 10/15/2019 at 03:25 PM
Putain quelle tristesse ... Qu’ils vendent la licence à des gens compétents qui ont de l’ambition et l’envie d’en faire quelque chose... PT je l’ai encore en travers de la gorge..
