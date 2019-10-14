accueil
starlight
blog
The Batman : Zoe Kravitz est Catwoman !
C'est officiel, l'actrice de 30 ans donnera la réplique a Robert Pattinson.
http://lestoilesheroiques.fr/2019/10/the-batman-zoe-kravitz-est-catwoman.html
http://lestoilesheroiques.fr/2019/10/the-batman-zoe-kravitz-est-catwoman.html
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/14/2019 at 09:48 PM by starlight
starlight
comments (
20
)
victornewman
posted
the 10/14/2019 at 09:49 PM
grand remplacement :'(
kinectical
posted
the 10/14/2019 at 09:51 PM
Vous pouvez dire ce que vous voulez mais j’ai bien hâte de voir Robert en Batman je suis sure qu’il sera très bon
neo810
posted
the 10/14/2019 at 09:51 PM
Tout le casting pour le moment est très bon
lt93
posted
the 10/14/2019 at 09:53 PM
Actrice charismatique
Je suis curieux de voir Pattinson à l'oeuvre.
spyro50
posted
the 10/14/2019 at 09:54 PM
Bon choix ça
testament
posted
the 10/14/2019 at 09:54 PM
victornewman
kinectical
posted
the 10/14/2019 at 10:00 PM
lt93
j’ai vue des photos sur Facebook en tk il prend à cœur l’entraînement pour le physique et sérieusement je préfère avoir un Batman un peu plus slim musclé que chubby comme batfleck pire Batman ever
shanks
posted
the 10/14/2019 at 10:07 PM
victornewman
Commence pas à provoquer.
kadaj68800
posted
the 10/14/2019 at 10:10 PM
kinectical
le pire Batman ever reste Clooney et ses bat tétons....lui même a voulu effacer ce rôle de sa filmographie.
madd
posted
the 10/14/2019 at 10:12 PM
C'est la jumelle de la nana dans le Joker.
Sinon, prions le progrès.
allanoix
posted
the 10/14/2019 at 10:13 PM
Catwoman etant une voleuse, le casting est plutot bon je trouve.
tlj
posted
the 10/14/2019 at 10:16 PM
C'est la fille de lenny kravitz ?
zekk
posted
the 10/14/2019 at 10:17 PM
kinectical
T oubiies George toi
kinectical
posted
the 10/14/2019 at 10:20 PM
zekk
kadaj68800
ces film ne compte pas pour moi
batfleck reste le pire Batman ever et ENSUITE vous pouvez mettre clooney
cb
posted
the 10/14/2019 at 10:20 PM
tlj
Oui. C'est aussi la belle-fille de Jason Momoa. Je me demande s'ils ont prévu de faire un cross-over avec Aquaman.
cb
posted
the 10/14/2019 at 11:01 PM
Au fait, je ne sais pas si cette info a été rapportée ici, le Commissaire Gordon sera incarné par
Jeffrey Wright
:
https://www.rtl.fr/culture/super/the-batman-jeffrey-wright-westworld-incarnera-le-commissaire-gordon-7798364329
genjitakiya
posted
the 10/14/2019 at 11:21 PM
victornewman
raioh
posted
the 10/15/2019 at 12:25 AM
J'ai du mal à comprendre les "bon choix" alors qu'elle n'a jamais eu de rôle majeur, mais bon
crys
posted
the 10/15/2019 at 12:33 AM
Ben Affleck est un bon Batman, faut arrêtez un peu les critiques a la mode, c'est pitoyable...
Quand a Robert Pattinson...oui c'est un bon acteur et ce sera surement son plus grand rôle depuis twilight mais c'est ça le problème, Twlilight lui colle toujours au cul et ça fait un peu tâche quand on le pense en Batman...
Pour moi le pire Batman: Val Kilmer.
Clooney aussi mais il a réussi a me faire rire.
raioh
posted
the 10/15/2019 at 12:39 AM
Crys
ce sera surement son plus grand rôle depuis twilight mais c'est ça le problème, Twlilight lui colle toujours au cul et ça fait un peu tâche quand on le pense en Batman...
Tu ferais bien de t'intéresser à sa filmographie, car si ta culture s'arrête a Twilight, c'est quand même bien dommage vu les films dans lesquels il a joué
