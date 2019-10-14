profile
shincloud
204
Likes
Likers
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3098
visites since opening : 4143485
shincloud > blog
Level One - Concrete Genie
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/14/2019 at 06:49 PM by shincloud
    comments (8)
    wickette posted the 10/14/2019 at 06:53 PM
    Seb du bazar du grenier a aussi fait une video dessus, pas mal le concept, après je pense c'est en VR qu'il brille vraiment.
    negan posted the 10/14/2019 at 06:57 PM
    Concrete genie et Marcus dans la même phrase
    misterpixel posted the 10/14/2019 at 07:20 PM
    wickette L'inverse plutôt. Le mode VR est pas ouf.
    hollowar posted the 10/14/2019 at 07:23 PM
    on sent que gameone meurt pour ressortir de concept
    kalas28 posted the 10/14/2019 at 07:33 PM
    je me le commence dans 5 minutes
    burningcrimson posted the 10/14/2019 at 07:54 PM
    Wickette j irais voir la video de Seb plutôt, merci
    wickette posted the 10/14/2019 at 07:58 PM
    hollowar non juste que c’était vraiment demandé par les fans de G1.
    sdkios posted the 10/14/2019 at 08:03 PM
    hollowar Bah ils ont raison. L'époque est a la nostalgie, donc autant jouer la dessus. C'est pas les seuls qui le font, et ca marche toujours. (Burger quiz par exemple récement. Ou encore tous les remake/remaster en jeux, ou en films...)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre