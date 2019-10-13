profile
Horizon Zéro Dawn GOTY à 11,50€
https://fr.shopping.rakuten.com/mfp/5567735/horizon-zero-dawn?pid=2493827906&bbaid=5161818280&isAdvertDetail=true&xtpage=DetailAnnonce
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/13/2019 at 09:41 AM by negan
    comments (16)
    negan posted the 10/13/2019 at 09:42 AM
    Pour les intéressés
    guiguif posted the 10/13/2019 at 09:55 AM
    nicolasgourry x)
    venomsnake posted the 10/13/2019 at 09:56 AM
    je pete sur tes meringues
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/13/2019 at 09:58 AM
    guiguif il a fait exprès
    negan posted the 10/13/2019 at 09:59 AM
    nicolasgourry guiguif ?

    venomsnake Moi je chié sur tes Kellogg's
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/13/2019 at 10:01 AM
    negan http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article438856.html
    negan posted the 10/13/2019 at 10:02 AM
    nicolasgourry
    anakaris posted the 10/13/2019 at 10:23 AM
    SuperPromos il parait que c'est pas un vendeur fiable.
    negan posted the 10/13/2019 at 10:28 AM
    anakaris Pas fiable pour les sortie Day One si tu prend livraison normal car il fait passer les gens qui paie un supplément avant.

    Pour le reste il est top
    anakaris posted the 10/13/2019 at 10:31 AM
    negan tais-toi marchand de tapis, pi d'abord comment ça s'fait que tu relaye une super promo d'un jeu PS4 toi, espèce de traite à la race pro-M

    (PS: merci, j'en ai profité quand même vieille chatte )
    hyoga57 posted the 10/13/2019 at 10:32 AM
    anakaris Oui, il est même sur Amazon.fr, j'ai jamais eu de problème avec.
    gat posted the 10/13/2019 at 10:35 AM
    anakaris negan n'a pas de PS4 car il attend tout simplement la PS5. Il me l'a avoué.

    Pour Superpromos, déjà passé chez eux sur Amazon et aucun souci.
    negan posted the 10/13/2019 at 10:40 AM
    gat Xbox Scarlett et NS Pro rien d'autres

    anakaris
    darksly posted the 10/13/2019 at 11:08 AM
    Jusque là mon jeu préféré sur ps4
    playstation2008 posted the 10/13/2019 at 11:30 AM
    gat moi il m’a dit qu’il allait acheter la Play 5 que pour faire du vaudou et détruire la carrière de la console
    thedoctor posted the 10/13/2019 at 12:32 PM
    Préférence pour le déma, même si légèrement plus chère.
