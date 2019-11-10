« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[Switch] Doraemon Story of Seasons / Démo Dispo

(Trailer de lancement)

Le jeu est prévu sur PC/Switch.
Une démo est disponible sur l'eShop de la Switch.
Le jeu est aussi en Français.

Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FqRz5QS4CVY
