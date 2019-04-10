Verizon has officially provided 5G mobile networks to users and the speed of 5G networks through hands-on testing is amazing.
Although only a few regions in Minneapolis and Chicago, USA have participated in the trial of Verizon's 5G network, it is clear that the carrier has many reasons to celebrate this event.
Deploying the first 5G network is always the dream of all major carriers in the world. Verizon has achieved one of the most impressive achievements in 5G network development and soon put it into commercial operation.
Currently, 5G is still in the early stages, with limited access in a few cities and the number of devices that support this network is also almost unavailable. So it's hard to know what 5G networks really look like in the real world.
5G super speed
Verizon spokesperson David Weissmann recently shared the latest 5G video on Twitter, capturing images of real-world 5G speed tests on smartphones, capturing signals from the actual 5G broadcast tower.
Weissmann arrived in Minneapolis, pulled out a Verizon Moto Z3 phone using a Moto 5G Mod and uploaded it to Ookla speedtestfast.com
. And this is the result:
Weissmann's test ended with a speed of 762 Mb / s and a ping rate of 19ms (the video did not indicate data upload speed). This result shows that 5G networks speed up the use of fiber optic internet connections at home, unless users use the 1 GB / s plan.
Ookla's latest speed reports reach the average mobile download speed in the US at 27 Mb / s. While the average fixed internet network in the US is only 96 Mb / s.