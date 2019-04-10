.
profile
amassous
150
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 716
visites since opening : 2154204
amassous > blog
Samurai 8 le manga enfin disponible au Japon


Les ventes vont être très importante pour l’avenir de la série son classement dans le JUMP est pas ouf , bref on verra ça
Fuck le demat.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/04/2019 at 06:35 AM by amassous
    comments (3)
    hachimaruden posted the 10/04/2019 at 07:50 AM
    Oh god !
    hachimaruden posted the 10/04/2019 at 07:53 AM
    Les illustrations son si belle je regret encore le changement de designs. Trop rapide. De hachimaru. Je le trouvait. Cool comme ça
    amassous posted the 10/04/2019 at 08:12 AM
    hachimaruden Tu le kiffe avec les lunettes toi ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre