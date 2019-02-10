accueil
name :
Dreams
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Media Molecule
genre :
autre
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
Astro Bot 2 annoncé sur PS4 (ou presque)
Dans dreams
Mine de rien la qualité des jeux et niveaux est entrain de passer un cran
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/02/2019 at 01:26 PM by
neptonic
comments (
9
)
tolgafury
posted
the 10/02/2019 at 01:29 PM
shanks
posted
the 10/02/2019 at 01:32 PM
Ban de 1000 ans pour incitation à la haine.
J'y ai cru, salaud
shigeryu
posted
the 10/02/2019 at 01:37 PM
Idem, j'ai cru à un teaser au moins...
Fumier
très cordialement
evilchris
posted
the 10/02/2019 at 01:38 PM
et moi j'ai lu astro boy 2
neptonic
posted
the 10/02/2019 at 01:40 PM
shanks
shigeryu
bon désolé la tentation était trop forte
je vais me flageler
gantzeur
posted
the 10/02/2019 at 01:40 PM
evilchris
la même
mooplol
posted
the 10/02/2019 at 01:48 PM
Lancement ps5 je pense
gat
posted
the 10/02/2019 at 01:57 PM
J'suis deg. Même s'il arrivera avec le PS VR2.
neptonic
posted
the 10/02/2019 at 02:08 PM
oui 2021 surement
