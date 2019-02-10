profile
Dreams
28
Likes
Likers
name : Dreams
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Media Molecule
genre : autre
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
neptonic
4
Likes
Likers
neptonic
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 38
visites since opening : 73286
neptonic > blog
Astro Bot 2 annoncé sur PS4 (ou presque)
Dans dreams




Mine de rien la qualité des jeux et niveaux est entrain de passer un cran






    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/02/2019 at 01:26 PM by neptonic
    comments (9)
    tolgafury posted the 10/02/2019 at 01:29 PM
    shanks posted the 10/02/2019 at 01:32 PM
    Ban de 1000 ans pour incitation à la haine.

    J'y ai cru, salaud
    shigeryu posted the 10/02/2019 at 01:37 PM
    Idem, j'ai cru à un teaser au moins... Fumier

    très cordialement
    evilchris posted the 10/02/2019 at 01:38 PM
    et moi j'ai lu astro boy 2
    neptonic posted the 10/02/2019 at 01:40 PM
    shanks shigeryu bon désolé la tentation était trop forte

    je vais me flageler
    gantzeur posted the 10/02/2019 at 01:40 PM
    evilchris la même
    mooplol posted the 10/02/2019 at 01:48 PM
    Lancement ps5 je pense
    gat posted the 10/02/2019 at 01:57 PM
    J'suis deg. Même s'il arrivera avec le PS VR2.
    neptonic posted the 10/02/2019 at 02:08 PM
    oui 2021 surement
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre