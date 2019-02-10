profile
kevisiano
41
Likes
Likers
kevisiano
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 222
visites since opening : 366052
kevisiano > blog
J'ai un code Carrefour 5€ de remise à donner
Premier arrivé premier servi.

Conditions :
A utiliser avant le 14/10
A partir de 40€ d'achat
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/02/2019 at 08:43 AM by kevisiano
    comments (3)
    negan posted the 10/02/2019 at 08:45 AM
    Avec 5e chez Carrefour tu peu avoir 3 PES 2020 en lot
    kevisiano posted the 10/02/2019 at 08:47 AM
    negan tu fais chier putain .

    PES
    maddox69 posted the 10/02/2019 at 08:58 AM
    Bah je veux bien, si c'est toujours dispo !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre