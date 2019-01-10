profile
Shenmue 3 : Bruce Lee style
Comment j'ai hâte

    posted the 10/01/2019 at 07:59 PM by shincloud
    comments (10)
    gemini posted the 10/01/2019 at 08:02 PM
    Ça fait 20 ans que j'attends la suite des aventures de Ryo! Day one obligé!
    suzukube posted the 10/01/2019 at 08:05 PM
    minbox posted the 10/01/2019 at 08:13 PM
    Tellement hâte bon sang
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/01/2019 at 08:15 PM
    Chaud les animations.
    Y a 10 ans on faisait mieux.
    kurosu posted the 10/01/2019 at 08:35 PM
    romgamer6859 si ça te choque le noob, c'est parceque tu sais pas ce qu'est le one inch punch
    shido posted the 10/01/2019 at 08:41 PM
    romgamer6859 c'est mieux animé que crackdaube 3 , c'est déjà bien
    madd posted the 10/01/2019 at 08:50 PM
    romgamer6859 Cnest exactement le même coup que Bruce Lee! Mais bon, tout est bon pour cracher sur le jeu hein.
    ryoporterbridges posted the 10/01/2019 at 08:58 PM
    La rafale que se prends Rom le gamer
    dooku posted the 10/01/2019 at 09:00 PM
    Romgamer6859 tiens un bof qui vient crachez encore. pathétique
    guiguif posted the 10/01/2019 at 09:06 PM
    romgamer6859 c'est aussi ce que je me suis dit en voyant les animations de Gears 5
