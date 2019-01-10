« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Bandai Namco Games
50
Likes
Likers
name : Bandai Namco Games
official website : http://www.namcobandaigames.com/
profile
nicolasgourry
111
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2798
visites since opening : 3508062
nicolasgourry > blog
Super Robot Wars X aussi sur PC/Switch




Éditeur : Bandai Namco Games
Développeur : Bandai Namco Games
Disponible sur PS4/PSVita
Prévu sur PC/Switch
Date de sortie : 10 Janvier 2020 au Japon


Famitsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Ch7vaemnTU
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/01/2019 at 07:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (12)
    suzukube posted the 10/01/2019 at 07:31 PM
    victornewman posted the 10/01/2019 at 07:35 PM
    testament posted the 10/01/2019 at 07:52 PM
    Bonne chance avec celui là.
    hyoga57 posted the 10/01/2019 at 08:04 PM
    Excellente nouvelle, certains joueurs vont enfin pouvoir se le faire...
    testament posted the 10/01/2019 at 08:11 PM
    hyoga57 Et toi tu l'as fait ?
    kabuki posted the 10/01/2019 at 08:19 PM
    testament ils savent pas encore
    shiranui posted the 10/01/2019 at 08:20 PM
    déjà que le jeu est nul alors sans les bgm custom...
    hyoga57 posted the 10/01/2019 at 08:21 PM
    testament Pas encore, j'ai trop de jeux en attente. Mais par rapport aux retours que j'ai eu, ce ne serait pas un très bon opus.
    shiranui posted the 10/01/2019 at 08:26 PM
    testament on croise les doigts pour jeudi
    testament posted the 10/01/2019 at 08:34 PM
    kabuki Limite faudrait commencer par lui avant d'attaquer V.

    hyoga57 Ah ok, tu viens troller les joueurs switch sur des jeux que tu fais pas, bravo.

    shiranui Manque plus que le Please be excited sur la page twitter et le troll sera à son paroxysme.
    hyoga57 posted the 10/01/2019 at 08:48 PM
    testament Oui, mais moi j'ai déjà le jeu et je peux y jouer quand je veux...
    testament posted the 10/01/2019 at 08:53 PM
    hyoga57 Ah oui c'est vrai que t'achètes souvent pour la déco quand c'est pas pour légitimé ton troll de névrosé anti Pro Switch.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre