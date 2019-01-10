accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
50
lafontaine
,
fullbuster
,
minx
,
asakim
,
trungz
,
momotaros
,
terminator
,
arngrim
,
opthomas
,
genzzo
,
mickurt
,
asmita
,
hyoga57
,
keka
,
aros
,
eldren
,
diablass59
,
racsnk
,
cortes
,
escobar
,
hado78
,
jorostar
,
rbz
,
nekonoctis
,
squall04
,
linuxclan
,
minbox
,
saitama75
,
serialgamer7
,
blackjack
,
robinhood
,
jeuxvideohc
,
ootaniisensei
,
hijikatamayora13
,
titimovie
,
roxloud
,
birmou
,
raph64
,
chester
,
rachidd
,
kurosama
,
esets
,
aym
,
seoseo
,
sniper3d
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
ureshiisekai69
,
anaislayu
,
espion
,
matcha
name :
Bandai Namco Games
official website :
http://www.namcobandaigames.com/
111
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
terminator
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
flom
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
musm
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
shiroyashagin
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
hasselhoff
,
rickornichon
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
onykarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
axlenz
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
jisngo
,
iglooo
Super Robot Wars X aussi sur PC/Switch
Éditeur : Bandai Namco Games
Développeur : Bandai Namco Games
Disponible sur PS4/PSVita
Prévu sur PC/Switch
Date de sortie : 10 Janvier 2020 au Japon
Famitsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Ch7vaemnTU
posted the 10/01/2019 at 07:30 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
12
)
suzukube
posted
the 10/01/2019 at 07:31 PM
victornewman
posted
the 10/01/2019 at 07:35 PM
testament
posted
the 10/01/2019 at 07:52 PM
Bonne chance avec celui là.
hyoga57
posted
the 10/01/2019 at 08:04 PM
Excellente nouvelle, certains joueurs vont enfin pouvoir se le faire...
testament
posted
the 10/01/2019 at 08:11 PM
hyoga57
Et toi tu l'as fait ?
kabuki
posted
the 10/01/2019 at 08:19 PM
testament
ils savent pas encore
shiranui
posted
the 10/01/2019 at 08:20 PM
déjà que le jeu est nul alors sans les bgm custom...
hyoga57
posted
the 10/01/2019 at 08:21 PM
testament
Pas encore, j'ai trop de jeux en attente. Mais par rapport aux retours que j'ai eu, ce ne serait pas un très bon opus.
shiranui
posted
the 10/01/2019 at 08:26 PM
testament
on croise les doigts pour jeudi
testament
posted
the 10/01/2019 at 08:34 PM
kabuki
Limite faudrait commencer par lui avant d'attaquer V.
hyoga57
Ah ok, tu viens troller les joueurs switch sur des jeux que tu fais pas, bravo.
shiranui
Manque plus que le Please be excited sur la page twitter et le troll sera à son paroxysme.
hyoga57
posted
the 10/01/2019 at 08:48 PM
testament
Oui, mais moi j'ai déjà le jeu et je peux y jouer quand je veux...
testament
posted
the 10/01/2019 at 08:53 PM
hyoga57
Ah oui c'est vrai que t'achètes souvent pour la déco quand c'est pas pour légitimé ton troll de névrosé anti Pro Switch.
