.
profile
amassous
150
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 715
visites since opening : 2152298
amassous > blog
Que des achats lié à Toriyama


Que du lourd bref :
Poster incroyable
Figurine classe mais tarpin petite !
Dragon Quest XI S
L'artbook c'est avec des persos de Dragon Ball en mode streetswear
Fuck le demat.
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/01/2019 at 10:35 AM by amassous
    comments (6)
    fuji posted the 10/01/2019 at 10:49 AM
    Joli, tu la chope ou le poster ??
    amassous posted the 10/01/2019 at 10:58 AM
    fuji C’est un mec sur twitter qui me l’a imprimer
    playstation2008 posted the 10/01/2019 at 11:31 AM
    Ce poster de fou !!!!!!!
    amassous posted the 10/01/2019 at 11:40 AM
    playstation2008 Et ouais ça c’est du Gohan
    playstation2008 posted the 10/01/2019 at 11:53 AM
    amassous Punaise tellement !!! Là on voit le guerrier prêt à tout pour sauver la planète
    makaninio posted the 10/01/2019 at 11:58 AM
    Trop stylé le poster ! Whoaw un artbook avec les heros en mode streetwear ! Ca a l'air sympa tu l'as eu ?

    DQ XI S,très bon achat ! Pour ma part j'en suis a 28h de jeu
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre