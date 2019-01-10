profile
Cyberpunk 2077
6
Likes
Likers
name : Cyberpunk 2077
platform : Xbox One
editor : N.C
developer : CD Projekt Red
genre : RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
403
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3050
visites since opening : 3261822
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Unboxing] pré unboxing du collector de Cyberpunk 2077
En attendant l'année prochaine que le jeu sorte, voilà déjà un unboxing de la figurine du jeu

    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/01/2019 at 07:11 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    uga posted the 10/01/2019 at 07:38 AM
    wow!! pas degouté de l'avoir reservé ^^
    octobar posted the 10/01/2019 at 07:45 AM
    et voilààà maintenant il va la mettre sur son étagère et s'en foutre la majeure partie du temps, mais il aura fait son petit unboxiiiing
    aros posted the 10/01/2019 at 07:58 AM
    octobar
    Si tu voyais ma Magicienne des Ténèbres ramené tout droit du Japon qui se fait reluquer par mon mini-Crocodile, tu dirais pas la même chose A chaque fois j'lève la tête de mon bureau, je ne me peux pas m'empêcher de sourire comme un bouffon
    octobar posted the 10/01/2019 at 08:04 AM
    aros contente toi d'un poster la prochaine fois, au moins c'est biodégradable
    aros posted the 10/01/2019 at 08:11 AM
    octobar
    Je sais pas quoi t'répondre, euh... shitsureishimashita
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre