New parents will quickly discover that buying clothes for kids is a fraught affair: On one hand, you want them to look really nice, but on the other, kids often outgrow their clothes within a single season, which means you'll have to spend more money to buy new clothes, while the old ones pile up.
So, how do you strike a balance? My solution is to split the wardrobe into two categories, with the dividing factor being the price. My kids each have a number of high-quality garments suited for holidays, fancy meals out, and other special occasions, coupled with cheap, disposable clothing for art sessions, play dates at the park, or pasta dinners with red sauce. It's no different than how most adults build their wardrobes, frankly.
Splitting between higher-end and budget-friendly retailers allows you to spend wisely, splurging on a few select items while filling in the wardrobe with lower-cost clothes. Of course, there's a tradeoff: High-quality clothing lasts longer than cheaper threads and is unlikely to need replacement before it's outgrown, and vice-versa for lower-quality garb. And, finer garments also make better hand-me-downs, too.
With strategic shopping, your kids can look their best while keeping your budget in the comfort zone. Just plan ahead for the season, the events on the calendar, a school's dress guidelines, your kid's own sense of style, and, of course, any younger siblings or cousins who might extend the lifespan of nicer clothes.
Here are the best clothes for kids by age range Available on GAP.com:-
* "Coming-home" outfit
Something soft, warm, and photo-friendly to welcome your baby
* One-piece outfits (4-7)
Snap-crotch bodysuits simplify dressing
* Stretchy pull-on pants (2-3)
Pair with a snap-crotch shirt for an instant outfit
* Snap-crotch T-shirts (3-6)
Great for layering, and they won't ride up
* T-shirts with side snaps (4-5)
A warm layer that doesn't have to be pulled over the head
* Sweater or jacket (2-3)
For extra layering outside
* Footed sleepers (5)
Warm, soft, and comfortable baby sleepwear
* Gowns with an elastic bottom (2)
The easy-open bottom makes nighttime diaper changes easier
* Hats (2-3)
For warmth and sun protection
* Socks or booties (4-7)
To keep your baby's feet toasty and protected
Why you'll love it Tea Collection baby clothes have gorgeous blends of colors and patterns on soft, quality fabric. The kids' clothier Tea Collection has been around since 2002, which sells charming baby clothes that aren't obnoxiously loud. As for the quality of the fabric, stitching, snaps, and buttons, it's simply top-notch.
I can see them having multiple lifespans as they passed on to other kids after my baby daughter outgrows them. A writer from ThePennywiseMama.com praised Tea Collection's "quality and style," says the garments she tested were "well-made, durable, and soft" and noting how well they maintained their color, feel, and fit even after multiple washes. But for quality, expect to pay higher price points as much as $50 per garment on the high end, so Tea Collection isn't a place for a shopping spree.
There are a ton of to-dos when prepping for baby’s arrival and shopping for all the newborn essentials is not least among them. From setting up the nursery to gathering the gear for sleeping, eating and diapering, it’s easy to keep busy buying baby necessities but where do you start, and exactly what do you need for a baby? Read on for a complete baby checklist of items to add to your baby registry.
The amount of stuff a newborn needs can take any mom-to-be by surprise. So which are the baby items you can forget about, and which are the baby essentials you can’t live without? Here it is The bare-bones, nothing-but-the-basics list of baby items you’ll want to stock up on before your newborn arrives.