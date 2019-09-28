.
amassous > blog
Enfin reçu le plus GRAND jeu sur Switch !


Quand jl’ai commander jme suis dis format GameBoy Advance c’est stylé , après 3 reports je vois ce matin elle fait 4 mètres la boite
C’est bien le plus GRAND jeu sur Switch , chercher pas
Et voila l’intérieur
Fuck le demat.
    posted the 09/28/2019 at 08:27 AM by amassous
    comments (10)
    monseigneurnakata posted the 09/28/2019 at 08:31 AM
    C’est comme les collectors de fire emblem ou astral chain. A eux 2 ils remplissent mon étagère
    amassous posted the 09/28/2019 at 08:34 AM
    monseigneurnakata ils sont aussi grand?? Jvoulais que le jeu en boite en plus moi mais bon impossible de vendre le carton avec l’artbook.
    jesrowweakman posted the 09/28/2019 at 08:35 AM
    Le collector de xenoblade 2 est plus grand encore
    amassous posted the 09/28/2019 at 08:37 AM
    jesrowweakman ils croient on habite des chateaux ou quoi?
    fdestroyer posted the 09/28/2019 at 08:44 AM
    C'est pas le plus grand, je dirai que Xeno 2 et FE, ou Astral Chain sont plus grand xD
    gunstarred posted the 09/28/2019 at 08:50 AM
    Le couteau était fourni avec ? :
    amassous posted the 09/28/2019 at 08:51 AM
    gunstarred non
    xenofamicom posted the 09/28/2019 at 09:19 AM
    Je l'avais retourné dans tout les sens sur GBA (le héros qui a le shoryu de K' de KOF )

    Excellent jeu (au passage, tu l'as acheté ou ? Il n'est pas sur amazon ni sur fnac)
    amassous posted the 09/28/2019 at 09:21 AM
    xenofamicom Edition limité c'est Red Art Games ! 35e avec les FDP.
    e3ologue posted the 09/28/2019 at 09:23 AM
    Très bonne idée de mettre un couteau dans un collector de combat de rue
