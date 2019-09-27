profile
Batman : enfin du nouveau

Batman s'invite, ainsi que Catwoman, dans Fortnite, et ce jusqu'au 6 octobre prochain. La nouvelle zone de jeu emmènera les joueurs dans les tréfonds de la triste ville de Gotham City. Alors, heureux ?

JVL - https://www.jeuxvideo-live.com/news/batman-sinvite-dans-fortnite-pendant-quelques-jours-95490
    posted the 09/27/2019 at 04:13 PM by gat
    comments (8)
    negan posted the 09/27/2019 at 04:14 PM
    https://zupimages.net/up/19/39/kwhq.jpg
    joueurdudimanche posted the 09/27/2019 at 04:15 PM
    https://images.emojiterra.com/twitter/v12/512px/1f92e.png
    gantzeur posted the 09/27/2019 at 04:26 PM
    https://www.journaldugeek.com/files/2014/04/shocked-batman-reaction-meme.jpg
    xslayer750 posted the 09/27/2019 at 04:37 PM
    Culé
    shiroyashagin posted the 09/27/2019 at 04:39 PM
    https://thumbs.gfycat.com/BadAlienatedAegeancat-size_restricted.gif
    kakazu posted the 09/27/2019 at 04:44 PM
    Change ton titre sérieux
    xslayer750 posted the 09/27/2019 at 04:44 PM
    Je commence de plus en plus à croire que ce teasing pour Batman était uniquement pour ses 80 ans et rien d'autre. Ou alors pour Fortnite
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/27/2019 at 04:53 PM
    Exactement ce que je disais l'autre jour pour troler
