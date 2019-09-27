accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
.Coco l'asticot.
profile
68
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
jojoplay4
,
chester
,
minbox
,
arngrim
,
anakaris
,
oloman334
,
diablass59
,
eldren
,
racsnk
,
jwolf
,
nduvel
,
vfries
,
squal
,
escobar
,
trungz
,
link49
,
shanks
,
genzzo
,
strifedcloud
,
nekonoctis
,
serialgamer7
,
angelcloud
,
fullbuster
,
leonr4
,
yamy
,
goldmen33
,
opthomas
,
sabelette
,
koopa
,
lanni
,
kira93
,
kurosama
,
spawnini
,
roxloud
,
milo42
,
sora78
,
jenicris
,
zenimar
,
torotoro59
,
aros
,
misterpixel
,
kali
,
ninja17
,
tolgafury
,
killia
,
mickurt
,
biboys
,
linuxclan
,
gantzeur
,
raph64
,
eduardos
,
binou87
,
kevisiano
,
sephiroth07
,
sid
,
sonilka
,
nindo64
,
tvirus
,
marcus62
,
voxen
,
aym
,
trichejeux
,
finalfantasyxv
,
wario
,
walterwhite
,
surveillance
,
shiroyashagin
,
beppop
name :
The Last of Us : Partie II
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Naughty Dog
genre :
action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
126
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sorow
,
tvirus
,
supatony
,
boyd
,
vonkuru
,
youki
,
totoya
,
alexkidd
,
sokarius
,
vincerom
,
grayfoxx
,
m4nhunt
,
escobar
,
tonytru4n
,
balle
,
greil93
,
jazzman
,
zabuza
,
kizito5
,
sboubi
,
voxen
,
trungz
,
lanni
,
svenzo
,
teel
,
papysnake
,
wanda
,
eldren
,
fullbuster
,
cuthbert
,
strifedcloud
,
musashimiyamoto
,
battossai
,
lucrate
,
estellise
,
sephiroth07
,
asakim
,
minx
,
liquidus
,
dabaz
,
idd
,
alozius
,
aiolia081
,
jaune
,
rosewood
,
binou87
,
docteurdeggman
,
svr
,
hipou
,
stonesjack
,
shincloud
,
achille
,
000000000000000000
,
loudiyi
,
pokute
,
thor
,
kiruo
,
jf17
,
kasumi
,
krjc
,
hipo
,
ellie
,
shanks
,
momotaros
,
giusnake
,
goldmen33
,
calishnikov
,
darkvador
,
gunotak
,
drakeramore
,
musicforlife
,
elricyann
,
chester
,
asus
,
hyoga57
,
darkyx
,
minbox
,
vlade
,
diablass59
,
dx93
,
foxstep
,
blackbox
,
arngrim
,
nobleswan
,
darkfoxx
,
gizmo2142
,
link80
,
tuni
,
link49
,
jeanouillz
,
heracles
,
bladagun
,
kisukesan
,
kenpokan
,
odv78
,
drockspace
,
spawnini
,
opthomas
,
cb
,
leonr4
,
ninja17
,
iiii
,
terminator
,
shiroyashagin
,
rickornichon
,
duff15
,
neckbreaker71
,
darkparadize
,
misterpixel
,
raph64
,
osiris
,
kamikaze1985
,
mikazaki
,
iglooo
,
stampead
,
biboys
,
siil
,
crimson7
,
gunhedtv
,
jwolf
,
negan
,
klapo
,
torotoro59
,
receiversms
,
hijikatamayora13
,
cloc
kurosama
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
846
visites since opening :
925615
kurosama
> blog
Encore un peu de Last of Us?
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/27/2019 at 02:11 AM by
kurosama
comments (
1
)
kinectical
posted
the 09/27/2019 at 02:26 AM
Ces bon j’ai eu assez de la presentation d’aujourd’hui pour savoir que ce jeu va être le game of the gen
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo