« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Nintendo
name : Nintendo
official website : http://www.nintendo.fr
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Ring Fit Adventure / Trailer Overview


https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=278&v=wvHELogbm2E
    posted the 09/26/2019 at 11:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    chiotgamer posted the 09/26/2019 at 11:02 PM
    LE GOTY !!!!!
    Il va faire la nique à FFVII Remake celui-là !
    mrvince posted the 09/26/2019 at 11:17 PM
    Pas étonnant que The Last of us 2 et Cyberpunk 2077 ne sortent qu'en 2020. Ils évitent la confrontation direct pour le titre de GOTY. Malin.
    axlenz posted the 09/26/2019 at 11:20 PM
    mrvince
