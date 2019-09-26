.Coco l'asticot.
profile
kurosama
126
Likes
Likers
kurosama
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 845
visites since opening : 925327
kurosama > blog
Hisense H9F QLED
Une tv relativement cool de la part d'Hisense pour du Jv ( input lag ).Bon rapport qualité/prix.

En Anglais par contre :

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/26/2019 at 10:24 PM by kurosama
    comments (4)
    gunstarred posted the 09/26/2019 at 10:31 PM
    Combien ?
    kurosama posted the 09/26/2019 at 10:35 PM
    gunstarred je ne sais pas si elle dispo en France ( je pense que oui ),mais on la trouve pour 600 dollars aux States en version 140cm.
    jaysennnin posted the 09/26/2019 at 11:06 PM
    parait qu'elle a un super hdr... mais par contre pas de VRR (freesync) alors que c'est devenu indispensable en 2019 (si on possède une one X)
    gunstarred posted the 09/26/2019 at 11:14 PM
    kurosama ok merci, j'ai du mal à mettre ce prix même si la télé dur 10 ans.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre