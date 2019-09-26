accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Et le remake de Bluepoint est...
...toujours pas révélé
tags :
remake
vagrant story
julien chièze
bluepoint
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/26/2019 at 10:05 PM by
onihanzo
comments (
6
)
shanks
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 10:06 PM
Remake PS5 de Knack. J’espère.
egguibs
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 10:08 PM
putain ça serait tellement bon un vagrant
onihanzo
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 10:08 PM
shanks
Faut bien égayer l'atmosphère ce soir, ça a tiré à balles réelles
plolely
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 10:08 PM
Vagrant Story, cette licence injustement oubliée. On retrouve pas mal de son ADN dans FFXII, mais ce serait tellement chouette de voir débarquer un remake de ce jeu. Maintenant je doute que ce soit sur ce projet que Bluepoint travaille actuellement
gantzeur
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 10:09 PM
shanks
ca sera Haze, faut pas déconner non plus !
chiotgamer
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 10:09 PM
Shanks
Nah ça sera playstation all-star battleroyale
