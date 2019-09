A Multiplayer mode is still planned on The Last Of Us Part II according to Naughty Dog’s recent Job post. It probably wont be there at launch. If people were ok with Red Dead 2 not having multiplayer at launch then I’m sure they can wait for TLOU2’s multiplayer.

LinkedIn de ND y a une semaine ou il y marqué "multi" pour TLOU 2.Y a pas de fumée sans feu comme on dit.